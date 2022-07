As the Jackson County prosecutor, Jean Peters Baker swore an oath: to uphold Missouri’s laws. And then, Roe v. Wade was overturned. And Baker had to try to figure out what, exactly, the law was. In Missouri, an abortion trigger law was nearly instantaneous. “Within the first 15 minutes, it became law in Missouri upon the decision being released,” Baker says. “I had to pivot pretty hard to see, OK, what is this new law? And then I realized, oh, it’s a near-total ban.”

MISSOURI STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO