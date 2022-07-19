ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Missouri Democrat Senate hopefuls discuss abolishing the filibuster, Medicare for all

By Allison Kite
Missouri Independent
Missouri Independent
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3b7eBJ_0gkwQqIx00
Lucas Kunce, Trudy Busch Valentine, Spencer Toder and fellow candidates for the Democratic nomination for U.S. Senate took questions at a candidate forum sponsored by the League of Women Voters (Screenshot via YouTube).

Trudy Busch Valentine was the only one against Medicare For All.

Spencer Toder wants to investigate the U.S. Supreme Court justices who said they would uphold abortion rights and then overtuned Roe v. Wade.

Lucas Kunce suggested far more incremental policies than most candidates to curb gun violence.

And nearly all of the nine candidates who participated in the quasi-debate of Democratic Senate hopefuls Monday night supported abolishing the U.S. Senate filibuster, saying it was essential to get any important legislation passed. That includes the three candidates considered the frontrunners in the race — Kunce, Toder and Valentine.

“With what we have currently, we have no opportunity to save our democracy and that is absolutely essential,” Toder said of the filibuster during Monday’s forum held over Zoom and organized by the League of Women Voters.

Nine of the 11 candidates seeking the Democratic nomination appeared for at least part of the forum. Kunce missed the beginning of the event, joined from his car and fell off the call at one point. Valentine left early.

And while the debate was broad-ranging and surface-level, it presented an opportunity to get candidates on the record on a number of issues from expanding the U.S. Supreme Court to healthcare to abolishing the Senate filibuster. It also separated the progressive candidates from the moderates.

Each candidate was given the opportunity to give their campaign spiel — Valentine’s pledges to bring people together, Kunce’s desire to shift power to the working class and Toder’s record of helping thousands of Missourians access safety-net benefits — to the audience, which garnered 260 views on YouTube.

Valentine, who has declined to participate in previous debates and candidate forums, said there are enough lawyers and career politicians in Washington. The U.S. Senate needs someone with the heart of a nurse and “leadership that brings people together and brings out the best in each other.”

“Our country needs to heal,” Valentine said in her opening statement. “Our country needs acts of kindness to lift each other up and be all we can be. We have to stop fighting and start caring about each other and find the joy that comes from helping each other.”

Valentine’s family owned a majority stake in Anheuser-Busch until InBev bought the company for $52 billion in 2008. Valentine and her husband have a net worth between $69.4 and $219.4 million, according to her financial disclosure.

The central message of Kunce’s campaign is that wealthy people, like Valentine, should have less power in politics. Kunce grew up in a working class family in Jefferson City and attended Yale University and the University of Missouri-Columbia before joining the U.S. Marines. He most recently worked for a think tank in D.C. where he earned $120,000.

“We need to fundamentally change who has power in this country,” Kunce said. “Most of the people who you see up in the Senate…they don’t know how average folks in Missouri live. They don’t know how the average American lives.”

And Toder says his campaign is built on helping people, not just messaging. He has raised more than $50,000 for Afghan refugees and helped families sign up for child tax credits and Medicaid. He said Missouri needs leadership that is “about public service and not about celebrity or about money.”

“I’m running because my wife and I have a two year old son,” Toder said. “And when we gave birth to our precious son, we looked at each other and we said, ‘What kind of a world did we just bring him into? What have we done and what can we do to make sure that his life and the life of all children is better than generations past.’”

On the issues

Every candidate who appeared Monday — Valentine, Kunce, Toder, Jewel Kelly Jr., Pat Kelly, Gena Ross, Joshua Shipp, Clarence “Clay” Taylor and Carla “Coffee” Wright — supported canceling student loan debt.

They overwhelmingly opposed the death penalty. They supported enacting legislation to restrict access to firearms. They urged passage of voting rights legislation named for civil rights leader and Congressman John Lewis, who died in 2020.

“We’ve seen an assault on our democracy and our sacred right vote,” Valentine said. “Republicans are determined to make it as hard as possible to vote, especially for minorities, seniors and disabled. And if we don’t have our democracy, what do we have?”

Ross, a community college professor, agreed Congress needs to pass the John Lewis Voting Rights Act, which would re-establish parts of the Voting Rights Act of 1965 that were struck down by the Supreme Court, including a requirement that states that historically discriminated against voters of color receive federal approval prior to changing their voting laws.

“It’s our right to be able to vote,” Ross said. “It’s like what are they afraid of?”

Jewel Kelly, an Air Force veteran and small business owner, said Democrats need to do more, noting the dearth of Democratic candidates in some parts of the state.

“So yes, we need to vote,” Kelly said. “But we also need to organize and we need to recruit candidates and we need to support candidates so that we can have a Democrat for every single ballot. That’s how we protect voting rights.”

On healthcare, the candidates universally supported extending subsidies for the Affordable Care Act that are set to expire this year. And most of them went farther, saying they wanted to see Medicare For All, which amounts to a single-payer healthcare system.

Except Valentine. She supports a public option healthcare plan.

In a “yes or no” section of the forum, each candidate was asked whether they supported Medicare For All.

“No,” she said. “It would cost $30 trillion, and —”

The moderator cut her off: “That’s just yes or no.”

Valentine, Kunce and Toder all said they supported abolishing the Senate filibuster to codify Roe v. Wade, the landmark U.S. Supreme Court that protected abortion rights until it was overturned last month.

“Missouri’s law is cruel and extreme,” Valentine said, “and women and girls will suffer and die. The decision to have an abortion should be between a woman and her doctor, not the government or politicians.”

Kunce, who opposed abortion when he first ran for office in 2006, said he supports abolishing the filibuster. He relates the overturning of Roe v. Wade to his central campaign message — that policy in the U.S. favors the wealthy and privileged. He said “country club Republicans” worked to pass Missouri’s law barring abortions in almost all cases with no exceptions for pregnancies resulting from rape or incest.

“That’s crazy,” Kunce said, “and they’re willing to do that, they have no problem doing that because it’s not gonna affect them. They have wealth; they have power. They’re gonna go somewhere else. They’re still gonna get abortions just like they’ve always done.”

Comments / 5

Related
Missouri Independent

Independent Missouri Senate hopeful says Trump should face criminal probe over Jan. 6

An attorney running as an independent for the U.S. Senate in Missouri says Congress’ inquiry into the Jan. 6 insurrection has turned up enough evidence to warrant a criminal investigation of former President Donald Trump by federal law enforcement.  John Wood, a Republican and former U.S. attorney who until last week served as senior investigative […] The post Independent Missouri Senate hopeful says Trump should face criminal probe over Jan. 6 appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
Missouri Independent

Eric Greitens ‘RINO-hunting’ video incited threats to his ex-wife, lawyer says in court

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Sheena Greitens’ attorney asked a judge Thursday to direct her ex-husband Eric Greitens to issue a public statement denouncing threats made since his Senate campaign published a video depicting him toting a gun and hunting his political opponents. Associate Circuit Judge Leslie Schneider was presented with printouts of two threats.  One was […] The post Eric Greitens ‘RINO-hunting’ video incited threats to his ex-wife, lawyer says in court appeared first on Missouri Independent.
COLUMBIA, MO
Newsweek

Joe Biden Risks Impeachment if Democrats Lose Both House and Senate

Democrats could be facing major losses in this year's crucial midterm elections as Republicans aim to take back the House of Representatives and the Senate in November. If President Joe Biden's party loses control of both chambers, he could end up facing impeachment after several Republicans indicated that GOP majorities would move in that direction.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Government
State
Missouri State
Mic

A right-wing religious activist was caught on hot mic saying she prayed with Supreme Court justices

Here’s a little peek behind the curtain of how my job works: If I’m writing about a specific subject, and I happen to have a connection with any of the people or organizations involved in what I’m writing about, I have to say so right there in the middle of the article. If I have a really serious connection to anyone I’m supposed to be writing about, I say “nope, sorry, can’t cover this story. I’m too close,” and then I respectfully bow out to let one of my colleagues with some distance take over. This is a fairly standard practice to avoid the even the appearance — much less the actual presence — of a conflict of interest. For the most part it works out very nicely for everyone involved.
CONGRESS & COURTS
CNBC

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas says gay rights, contraception rulings should be reconsidered after Roe is overturned

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas said landmark high court rulings that established gay rights and contraception rights should be reconsidered now that the federal right to abortion has been revoked. Thomas wrote that those rulings "were demonstrably erroneous decisions." The cases he cited are Griswold vs. Connecticut, in which the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Intercept

Sen. Joe Manchin May Not Be Kingmaker in West Virginia for Long

For decades, Sen. Joe Manchin has presided over West Virginia’s Democratic Party, crowning candidates and throwing cushy appointments to allies while the state’s jobs, wages, and environment have gradually been ground to dust. But earlier this month, a grassroots slate of over 50 Democrats took control of the West Virginia Democratic Party after winning a majority of seats on the executive committee and ousting party leadership, thus ending Manchin’s de facto control of the state party apparatus.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senate Democrats#Democratic Senate#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Election State#Medicare For All#The U S Supreme Court
thecentersquare.com

Biden appears to say he has cancer; White House clarifies

(The Center Square) – During a climate speech in Massachusetts Wednesday, President Joe Biden appeared to say he has cancer. "That's why I and so damn many other people I grew up with have cancer and why for the longest time Delaware had the highest cancer rate in the nation,” Biden said, referring to emissions from oil refineries near his childhood home in Delaware.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Slate

Neil Gorsuch to Non-Christian Kids Who Don’t Want Prayer in Public School: Get Over It

The Supreme Court handed down another 6–3 decision collapsing the separation of church and state on Monday, ruling in favor of more sectarian prayer in public schools. Kennedy v. Bremerton School District asked whether Joseph Kennedy, a high school football coach, had a First Amendment right to pray with students at the 50-yard line after games. According to some teammates, this practice coerced players into joining—and practicing Christianity at school—for fear of incurring the coach’s disfavor. Nonetheless, Justice Neil Gorsuch’s opinion for the court found that Kennedy’s school violated his rights when it asked him to pray in private.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
OK! Magazine

First Lady Jill Biden Rages At Possible Kamala Harris 2024 Presidential Bid, Claims Veep 'Used' Joe To Climb Ladder

Is Kamala Harris trying to be the next President of the United States?. According to CNBC, "Vice President Kamala Harris has been in touch with a small group of allies who helped to organize her successful California campaigns for district attorney, attorney general and U.S. Senate, and has held private meetings of at least three supporters in her residences, according to a person briefed on the matter," despite saying that she would run alongside President Joe Biden for the 2024 ticket.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
insideedition.com

Supreme Court Says Separation of Church and State Does Not Prohibit Public School Employees From Praying

In another landmark move, the Supreme Court says that separation of church and state does not prohibit public school employees from praying, they said in a statement. The decision came as the Court said a Washington state school district violated the First Amendment rights of high school football coach Joe Kennedy when he lost his job in 2015 after praying at the 50-yard line after games, ABC News reported.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Motherly

Is a D&C considered an abortion?

Medically reviewed by Sarah Hartwick Bjorkman, MD. The U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade means that abortion laws are now decided at the state level, which has resulted in stringent abortion restrictions across the country and all-out bans in at least 9 states—with more expected in the coming weeks. An inevitable, though likely unintended result of those bans? They carry major implications for how miscarriage and pregnancy loss will be managed, too.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
CNET

Where is Pot Legal? Marijuana Laws in Every State

Legalizing marijuana is good for the economy. That's the takeaway from the California Department of Tax and Fee Administration's report in May that showed the state has taken in $294 million in cannabis tax revenue in the first quarter of 2022. Since recreational use was legalized in 2018, California has...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Missouri Independent

Missouri Independent

6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Missouri Independent is a nonpartisan, nonprofit news organization covering state government, politics and policy. It is staffed by veteran Missouri reporters and is dedicated to its mission of relentless investigative journalism that sheds light on how decisions in Jefferson City are made and their impact on individuals across the Show-Me State. Our journalists adhere to the ethics guidelines of the Society of Professional Journalists and the National Press Photographers Association, as well as the practices embraced by organizations like the Associated Press, ProPublica and The Center for Investigative Reporting. The Independent is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. We retain full editorial independence, and all editorial decisions are made by our journalists. Donors have no influence over content.

 https://missouriindependent.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy