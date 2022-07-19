ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgetown, TX

California solar roofing company building new facility in Georgetown

By Jaclyn Ramkissoon
KXAN
KXAN
 1 day ago
GAF Energy is building a manufacturing facility in Georgetown. (City of Georgetown Photo)

GEORGETOWN, Texas (KXAN) — A California solar company that created the world’s first “nailable” solar shingle is building a 450,000-square-foot manufacturing facility in Georgetown.

GAF Energy announced the new facility, the company’s second, will produce its Timberline Solar roof product. The City of Georgetown said the building will be on the southeast corner of Interstate 35 and SE Inner Loop. Construction is expected to be done in June 2023.

“Georgetown has a long track record as a clean energy leader, so it is the perfect home for us to build the future of solar,” GAF Energy President Martin DeBono said, in part, in a news release.

GAF Energy plans to hire 265 workers “in high tech jobs” in the next 10 years, with a total capital investment of over $100 million in the same time frame, Georgetown officials said. The net 10-year economic impact to the city is estimated to be $3.75 million.

The city said the company will get an incentive package of more than $3.24 million that includes:

  • A City of Georgetown property tax abatement for 10 years of 75% for business personal property and 50% for real property, valued at $2.35 million.
  • A five-year job creation grant with a total value of $395,000 paid, by the Georgetown Economic Development Corporation.
  • The retirement of Renewable Energy Credits to offset the company’s electric usage for five years to certify the facility as using 100% renewable energy, valued at $500,000.

The company said its Timberline Solar product is the world’s first solar shingle you can nail and “is the only roof system to directly integrate solar technology into traditional roofing processes and materials.”

The Georgetown factory will increase production of the company’s solar shingle to 300 megawatts annually, making GAF Energy “the largest producer of solar roofing in the world,” according to the company.

The company’s first facility in San Jose, California only began production last year, so the new facility will skyrocket GAF Energy’s capacity by 500%, the company said.

“We are pleased GAF Energy selected Georgetown as their destination for their facility,” Georgetown Mayor Josh Schroeder said in a release. “Their innovative product is one that will change the market as we know it, and we are excited that it will be developed here in our backyard.”

