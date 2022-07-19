Piers Morgan Says U.S. Friends Are 'Done' With Meghan and Harry

Meghan Markle has been enjoying a relatively private life in Montecito with her husband, Prince Harry, their two children, Archie and Lilibet, and their dogs. Every now and then, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are photographed when they step out of their home in Montecito. However, no one knows what exactly Markle does when the cameras aren’t around.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 8 DAYS AGO