Pittsburgh, PA

Pittsburghers celebrate city's name with 'H Day'

By Tribune-Review
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
 1 day ago

Editor's note: This story was originally published in 2018. It's just one little letter, but it makes all the difference. We might not think much about the "h" on the end of Pittsburgh now, but back in the late 1800s and early 1900s it was removed by the federal government in...

triblive.com

CBS News

Pittsburgh Vintage Grand Prix to celebrate 40th anniversary

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - An estimated 50,000 attendees are expected in Schenley Park this weekend for the 40th anniversary of the Pittsburgh Vintage Grand Prix. Taking place July 23 and 24, the event is considered to be the nation's largest vintage street race and the only one staged on public roads.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Pittsburgh launching new Office of Financial Empowerment

Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey’s administration is using grant funding to launch a new Office of Financial Empowerment. “Overall, the purpose of the office is to help improve the financial resilience and well-being of residents through various financial empowerment initiatives,” Gainey spokesperson Maria Montaño said. The office will...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

New Kensington native to patrol Ohio River as part of Fish & Boat Commission's newest officer class

Tyler Balla knew he wanted a career in law enforcement when he was growing up in New Kensington. “My uncle was a police officer in St. Petersburg, Fla., and he was my buddy,” Balla said. “Every time he’d come home, he’d always tell law enforcement stories. He passed away from colon cancer at 34, and he was kind of my inspiration.”
NEW KENSINGTON, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Plan to convert unused Pittsburgh office spaces into housing gets $2.1M

Pittsburgh City Council on Tuesday approved a measure to allocate $2.1 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding to an initiative that will convert unused Downtown offices into residential space. Officials said the project would provide much-needed housing and repurpose offices that have sat empty since much of the city’s...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Family and friends say goodbye to a local firefighter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A hero's salute today to a beloved Pittsburgh firefighter.Dozens made their way from Pittsburgh to Butler County for a final farewell to a fallen firefighter.Captain James Ellis spent 23 years as a firefighter and touched countless lives along the way.Family and friends said being a firefighter was all he had dreamed about since being a kid. You could tell the impact he'd made in his life by the number of pews that were filled.Ellis was a captain with Pittsburgh Fire Station 32 in Deutschtown on the North Side. But he grew up in Mars Borough, where he learned that being a firefighter was generational.He had covid-19 but ultimately died from pancreatitis. And as his loved ones carried his casket inside — you could see the hurt on all of their faces.Family and friends said Ellis was brave, dedicated, and always committed to helping others.Ellis was just 49 years old.He's being buried in the Adams Area Fire District - which is in his hometown of Mars.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

McKeesport residents say MAWC water remains contaminated

Barbara Girgash pleaded Wednesday with Municipal Authority of Westmoreland County board members for help. Girgash, along with her McKeesport neighbor Pat Puko, said, a year after toxic chemicals infiltrated the city’s water system — runoff from foam used to extinguish a fire — testing indicates high levels of the dangerous substance remains present.
MCKEESPORT, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Westmoreland happenings: Flea market, hot dog sale, reunions

Submissions from nonprofit organizations for Briefly Speaking can be emailed to cpinto-smith@triblive.com or mailed to Briefly Speaking, 210 Wood St., Tarentum, PA 15084. Include a complete address and daytime phone number. Submissions are due at least two weeks before the event. Each announcement is printed once; there is no fee.
GREENSBURG, PA
PhillyBite

10 Must-See Pennsylvania Roadside Oddities

Philadelphia, PA - If you love roadside attractions, you'll want to make a day out of visiting these unique establishments. You can't go to Pennsylvania without experiencing Stinson the Dinosaur, Coffee Pot, Haines Shoe House, and Muffler Men. You'll be pleasantly surprised by what you'll find. Read on to learn more. We'll touch on each one. Listed below are a few of our favorites.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
FireRescue1

Pittsburgh firefighter, academy instructor dies of complications from COVID-19

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh firefighter James "Jim" Ellis was a quiet, contemplative man whose bravery knew no bounds. A 23-year veteran and captain with Pittsburgh Fire Station 32 in the Deutschtown section of the North Side, Capt. Ellis not only put his life on the line every day but also generously shared his encyclopedic knowledge of fighting fires as an instructor all over the country.
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Forecasting our Future: What is a hydrogen hub?

PITTSBURGH — President Joe Biden has set a national goal to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 85% by 2050. In Pennsylvania, the state climate action plan calls for a 26% reduction in that pollution by 2025, and an 80% reduction by 2050. Many lawmakers run on a platform of...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Wisconsin group bringing Mad Chicken fast casual restaurant to downtown Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — The chicken restaurant trend is alive and well after nearly two-and-a-half years of the Covid-19 pandemic and ready to expand into Downtown Pittsburgh. While western Pennsylvania has its own standard bearer among a new wave of restaurants focused on Nashville-style hot chicken in Mero Restaurant Group’s ChiKN, which started in Oakland and expanded to Cranberry as a compliment to the company’s Stack’d Burgers & Beer restaurants, a new Wisconsin operator called Mad Chicken is also expanding in the region.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Allegheny Circle set to reopen for 2-way traffic

The $3.2 million project converting Allegheny Circle into a two-way roadway is nearly complete, officials with Pittsburgh’s Department of Mobility and Infrastructure said, and will be converted for two-way traffic Thursday evening. The roadway will be open to traffic during the conversion, though there will be isolated lane restrictions...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Car recovered from Youghiogheny River

MCKEESPORT, Pa. — Divers worked to pull a car out of the water near the McKeesport Marina Wednesday afternoon. See the video from Sky 4: Click the video player above. Sky 4 was over the scene along the Youghiogheny River, a tributary of the Monongahela River. It's unclear how...
MCKEESPORT, PA

