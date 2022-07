Zachary Lavarh Gibbs, age 26, of Clarksville, TN passed away on Wednesday, July 13, 2022. He was born on August 1, 1995 in Whidbey Is., WA to Kedric Gibbs, Sr., and Paulette Bell. Zachary graduated from Oak Harbor High School, class of 2014. Early in his youth, it was clear that Zach had a natural athletic ability. He started in soccer and he played football at 6 years old, and ironically his jersey number was 27 which was the age of his next birthday. Zach played football hard as if he had always played. His pee-wee football team were champions for 3 years straight. Along the way, he started playing basketball with his older siblings and young men at the gym; he held his own, just an all around athlete.

