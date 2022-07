The Associated Industries of Florida (AIF) announced this week that it has endorsed Gov. Ron DeSantis for a second term. “AIF is pleased to endorse Governor Ron DeSantis in his re-election bid to continue serving as Governor for the great and free state of Florida,” said AIF President and CEO Brewster Bevis. “Governor DeSantis has been a leader in ensuring that Florida remains a top state in the nation – to do business in, to work in and to live in. From Day One of becoming governor, he has fought to keep this pro-business state moving forward, something that he will no doubt continue into a second term as governor.”

FLORIDA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO