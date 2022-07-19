Midland And Jon Pardi Give Us A Behind The Scenes Look At The Making Of Their Beer-Soaked Music Video, “Longneck Way To Go”

I can’t even imagine how many beers were had during this shoot…

Midland teamed up with Jon Pardi recently to drop their classic honky tonk heartbreaker “Longneck Way To Go,” about drowning your sorrows and closing down the bar with several ice cold beers in-hand.

Written by Midland’s Cameron Duddy, Jess Carson and Mark Wystrach along with Ashley Gorley and Rhett Akins, it’s a FUN time and their current single at country radio.

A track off their recent record, The Last Resort: Greetings From, the music video finds them all slinging longnecks at the bowling alley and living their best life.

Jon told us on a recent episode of the Whiskey Riff Raff podcast that his band doesn’t exactly remember filming it, and they just dropped a behind the scenes look at the video, so it all really makes sense now.

According to Midland band member Cam Duddy, the video was actually a recreation of a real bowling comepetion that happened once while they were on tour together:

“There’s two teams, Midland and Jon Pardi’s team. It’s a fight for… actually, this happened one time on tour.

And Jon offered $500 to the winner, and Midland beat Jon’s team in real life, so this is a recreation of that.”

There’s a funny moment at the beginning here where they’re trying to introduce themselves and the song, and Jon says he’s “motherfucking Jon Pardi, bitch,” and I think it’s safe to assume they all woke up the next morning with a massive hangover.

But, hey, it looked like a helluva time, so it was probably worth it:

“Longneck Way To Go”