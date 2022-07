I’m sure most if not all of you are keenly aware of just how extreme the right wing has gotten. The religious right has always stood strong against LGBTQ people and their civil rights, but it seemed to me like in recent years they had sort of backed off a bit. The paradigm shift in America on LGBTQ freedom made me think that maybe they would soften on that particular issue. If the majority of the people aren’t with you on a cultural issue then it doesn’t make a whole lot of sense to double and even triple down on your unpopular take. But apparently the majority of conservatives don’t care that the culture has become a lot more accepting of the LGBTQ community. My assumption they would soften was flat wrong because what we’re seeing right now is a defiant hardening.

