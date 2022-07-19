ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boardman, OH

Police investigate theft of 700 gallons of cooking oil in Boardman

By Patty Coller
WKBN
WKBN
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qFbVt_0gkwOvDe00
Adobe Stock

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police are investigating after someone took approximately 700 gallons of used cooking oil from behind a Boardman restaurant.

The theft was reported by a worker of Buffalo Biodiesel, Inc., who came to Double Bogey’s at the Southern Park Mall Monday to pick up the used oil and saw that it was missing from an outside storage container.

The cooking oil is valued at approximately $3,000.

Locks were cut from the storage tanks that were last emptied about three months ago, according to a police report.

The worker said that a special tanker truck would be needed to steal the cooking oil.

A worker at the restaurant said that he noticed an unmarked dusty white tanker truck by the tanks on Friday, July 15 but couldn’t describe the driver.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKBN

2 cars damaged by gunfire at Youngstown gas station

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Police said they do not have a motive after two cars were damaged by gunfire early Tuesday evening. Police were called about 6:20 p.m. to an 1822 Mahoning Ave. gas station for gunfire and found several shell casings nearby as well as the damaged cars.
WFMJ.com

Slick thief steals $3,000 in used cooking oil from Boardman restaurant

Boardman police are looking for the slick thief who slid away with nearly $3,000 of used cooking oil from Double Bogey's restaurant at the Southern Park Mall. The police were called Monday to the restaurant after discovering 700 gallons of used cooking oil from the outside storage tanks of the restaurant was missing.
BOARDMAN, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
City
Boardman, OH
City
Buffalo, OH
Boardman, OH
Crime & Safety
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
WKBN

Woman cut by flying glass after Youngstown police answer gunfire call

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Reports said a 35-year-old woman was cut late Tuesday by flying glass after a house she was in was shot up on the South Side. Police were called about 11:40 p.m. for a gunshot sensor for 20 rounds fired in the 200 block of East Auburndale Avenue, and when they arrived, a man on a front porch flagged officers down and said a woman in the home had been shot.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cooking Oil#Theft#Police#Biodiesel#Buffalo Biodiesel Inc
WKBN

Shoot for free at these 5 Ohio ranges, including 1 in Trumbull County

Ohio (WJW) — Whether you’re an experienced recreational shooter or just a beginner, next month you can visit any of Ohio’s premiere public shooting ranges for free. Free Range Day is offered through the Ohio Department of Natural Resources as an opportunity to gain hands-on experience and instruction with firearms at no charge. The event provides a safe place to hone skills with rifles, shotguns, handguns and archery equipment.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WKBN

Crews to drain Youngstown water tank

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A water tank on Youngstown’s North Side is getting drained and it could impact water pressure for customers. The work is part of routine maintenance on the tank located on Colonial Drive. The draining process will begin on Tuesday, July 19 and work will...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WKBN

Warren man in custody on arson charge

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man wanted on arson charges in Warren is now in custody. Allen Grossbeck, 32, was booked into the Trumbull County Jail Tuesday on an aggravated arson charge. A warrant for Grossbeck’s arrest was issued last week. Investigators with the State Fire Marshal’s Office...
WARREN, OH
WKBN

Poland school broken into, vandalized

POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) — School administrators in Poland said they may know who was responsible for some recent acts of vandalism targeting one of their buildings. Since stories on Tuesday’s vandalism at old Poland North Elementary aired, several individuals have come forward to confess to causing at least some of the damage.
POLAND, OH
wtae.com

Police: 'The filth was overwhelming' at Oakdale home

OAKDALE, Pa. — Oakdale police are searching for Sarah Malie, 38, and Michael Malie, 67. Arrest warrants have been issued for the mother and grandfather after investigators said they endangered the welfare of four children, one under the age of 6, by forcing them to live in filth. According...
OAKDALE, PA
WKBN

Man falls from cherry picker in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The coroner was called to the scene in Youngstown where a man apparently fell from a cherry picker. Fire crews were called about 1:10 p.m. Monday to a home in the 2900 block of Hudson Avenue, where they found the man in the backyard. The...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WKBN

WKBN

38K+
Followers
21K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy