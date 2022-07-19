ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Euro 2022 fixtures: Which matches are on today and what time are they?

By Sports Staff
 1 day ago

The knockout stages of Euro 2022 are here as England attempt to deliver home glory this summer.

The Lionesses broke new records in the group stages by scoring 14 goals in their three fixtures, with the 8-0 demolition of Norway being the highlight.

It set England out as tournament favourites, although France, Germany and Sweden have put in impressive performances in also qualifying as group winners.

The final takes place at Wembley Stadium on Sunday 31 July, with the semi-finals being held in Sheffield and Milton Keynes that week.

Here’s everything you need to know:

Where can I watch Euro 2022?

Every game is being shown exclusively live across the BBC, including their main TV channels as well as digital platforms.

The vast majority of games will be shown on BBC One or BBC Two, and all matches will be available to watch via BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website.

Match schedule

(All kick-off times BST )

Quarter-finals:

Wednesday 20 July

QF1: England vs Spain (20:00, Brighton & Hove)

Thursday 21 July

QF2: Germany vs Austria (20:00, Brentford)

Friday 22 July

QF3: Sweden vs Belgium (20:00, Wigan & Leigh)

Saturday 23 July

QF4: France vs Netherlands (20:00, Rotherham)

Semi-finals:

Tuesday 26 July

SF1: Winners QF1 vs Winners QF3 (20:00, Sheffield)

Wednesday 27 July

SF2: Winners QF2 vs Winners QF4 (20:00, Milton Keynes)

Final:

Sunday 31 July

Winners SF1 vs Winners SF2 (17:00, Wembley)

Results so far

Wednesday 6 July

Group A: England 1-0 Austria (20:00, Old Trafford)

Thursday 7th July

Group A: Norway 4-1 Northern Ireland (20:00, Southampton)

Friday 8 July

Group B: Spain 4-1 Finland (17:00, Milton Keynes)

Group B: Germany 4-0 Denmark (20:00, Brentford)

Saturday 9 July

Group C: Portugal 2-2 Switzerland (17:00, Wigan & Leigh)

Group C: Netherlands 1-1 Sweden (20:00, Sheffield)

Sunday 10 July

Group D: Belgium 1-1 Iceland (17:00, Manchester)

Group D: France 5-1 Italy (20:00, Rotherham)

Monday 11 July

Group A: Austria 2-0 Northern Ireland (17:00, Southampton)

Group A: England 8-0 Norway (20:00, Brighton & Hove)

Tuesday 12 July

Group B: Denmark 1-0 Finland (17:00, Milton Keynes)

Group B: Germany 2-0 Spain (20:00, Brentford)

Wednesday 13 July

Group C: Sweden 2-1 Switzerland (17:00, Sheffield)

Group C: Netherlands 3-2 Portugal (20:00, Wigan & Leigh)

Thursday 14 July

Group D: Italy 1-1 Iceland (17:00, Manchester)

Group D: France 2-1 Belgium (20:00, Rotherham)

Friday 15 July

Group A: Northern Ireland 0-5 England (20:00, Southampton)

Group A: Austria 1-0 Norway (20:00, Brighton & Hove)

Saturday 16 July

Group B: Finland 0-3 Germany (20:00, Milton Keynes)

Group B: Denmark 0-1 Spain (20:00, Brentford)

Sunday 17 July

Group C: Switzerland 1-4 Netherlands (17:00, Sheffield)

Group C: Sweden 5-0 Portugal (17:00, Wigan & Leigh)

Monday 18 July

Group D: Iceland 1-1 France (20:00, Rotherham)

Group D: Italy 0-1 Belgium (20:00, Manchester)

Match venues

  • Brighton & Hove (Brighton & Hove Community Stadium)
  • London (Brentford Community Stadium & Wembley Stadium – final only)
  • Manchester (Manchester City Academy Stadium)
  • Milton Keynes (Stadium MK)
  • Rotherham (New York Stadium)
  • Sheffield (Bramall Lane)
  • Southampton (St Mary’s Stadium)
  • Trafford (Old Trafford – opening game only)
  • Wigan & Leigh (Leigh Sports Village)

