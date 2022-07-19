Suspicious death: Orlando police release sketch of woman last seen dragged by man
ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando police are investigating a suspicious death after a woman was seen dragged on the roadside.
On June 20, police responded to a suspicious incident call on the 800 block of Roberto Clemente Boulevard, near the intersection of South Semoran Boulevard.
Officers said the woman was seen being dragged by a man on Monday in the 800 block of Roberto Clemente Boulevard.
The woman is believed to be Hispanic and possibly in her 30s.
Police have released a sketch of the woman and her jewelry trying to identify her.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Central Florida Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477).
