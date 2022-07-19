Suspicious death: Orlando police release sketch of woman last seen dragged by man (Orlando Police Department)

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando police are investigating a suspicious death after a woman was seen dragged on the roadside.

On June 20, police responded to a suspicious incident call on the 800 block of Roberto Clemente Boulevard, near the intersection of South Semoran Boulevard.

Officers said the woman was seen being dragged by a man on Monday in the 800 block of Roberto Clemente Boulevard.

The woman is believed to be Hispanic and possibly in her 30s.

Police have released a sketch of the woman and her jewelry trying to identify her.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Central Florida Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477).

