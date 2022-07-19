ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former nurse accused of stealing drugs from local hospital indicted on charges

By WHIO Staff
 1 day ago
Hammer and Book Jason Marz/Getty Images

DAYTON — A former registered nurse is facing charges after being accused of stealing drugs from a Dayton hospital.

John Archibald, 43, of Dayton, was indicted by a Montgomery County grand jury Monday on seven counts of theft of drugs and one count of tampering with drugs.

Court documents indicate the alleged crimes took place between January 1, 2022 and March 3, 2022.

Archibald was accused of taking hydromorphone and fentanyl from the medication room at Kettering Health Dayton, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

He was nurse at Kettering Health Dayton at the time. Kettering Health confirmed Tuesday that Archibald is no longer employed by the health network.

Archibald’s case was investigated by the State of Ohio Board of Pharmacy after receiving a complaint from the hospital.

Archibald’s nursing license is now inactive, according to online records from the Ohio Board of Nursing.

In a statement to News Center 7 Tuesday afternoon, Kettering Health officials said the safety of their patients was their “highest priority.”

“Through our internal protocols, we identified a potential issue and took swift action to notify the appropriate authorities. The employee was also promptly removed from direct patient care. We have fully collaborated with those agencies, and we continue evaluating our processes to ensure that patients receive the safe, high-quality care they expect from Kettering Health,” the statement read.

Archibald is scheduled to appear in court next on Aug. 2 at 8:30 a.m.

IN THIS ARTICLE
WHIO Dayton

