ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Worker injured at ExxonMobil Baton Rouge plant

By WAFB Staff
WAFB
WAFB
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - ExxonMobil confirms that a worker was injured at the Baton Rouge plastics plant...

www.wafb.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
Baton Rouge, LA
Crime & Safety
City
Baton Rouge, LA
WAFB

2 ponies fatally shot at Tangipahoa Parish horse rescue ranch

AMITE, La. (WVUE) - Two ponies being cared for at a Louisiana horse rescue ranch were fatally shot by someone last weekend, the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office said. The young horses were slain sometime Sunday (July 17) on the grounds of Equine Advocacy of Louisiana, a non-profit horse rescue operation east of Amite, Sheriff Jimmy Travis’ office said. No other details of the animals’ slaughter were disclosed.
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, LA
wbrz.com

Deputies investigating break-in at Baton Rouge Zoo

BATON ROUGE - A burglar made off with little more than spare change after bypassing a temporary fence at the Baton Rouge Zoo early Wednesday morning. East Baton Rouge sheriff's deputies are reviewing surveillance video from the zoo to identify the intruder said an official with BREC, which operates the zoo. The person reportedly trespassed through a construction zone near the entrance to the zoo.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Support Baton Rouge businesses at Christmas in July Market

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Experts said consumers have been grappling with the worst inflation in 40 years. Small business owners nationwide said surging costs are also affecting them. There’s a push to come out and support local in the Captial City. The Christmas in July Market is happening...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Traffic Alert: Hit and run at Stumberg Lane

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Authorities are responding to a hit and run Wednesday (July 20) afternoon in Baton Rouge. The incident occurred at Stumberg Lane and Jefferson Highway around 1:30 p.m., and a representative with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO) was called to the scene.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Exxonmobil#Plant#Plastics#Exxonmobil Baton Rouge
WAFB

Vehicle fire forces delays on I-12 West from LA 43 to LA 441

LIVINGSTON PARISH (WAFB) - A vehicle fire caused traffic delays on I-12 West from LA 43 (Albany) to LA 441 (Holden) on Wednesday morning. All lanes were reopened just before 9:45 a.m., according to DOTD. One lane of the highway was shut down around 8:30 a.m. Drivers were asked to...
HOLDEN, LA
brproud.com

Baton Rouge man accused of slamming girlfriend to the ground

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Dwyane Bradly, 34, of Baton Rouge was arrested after a deputy from the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office was called to the scene of a disturbance on Monday, July 18. The deputy arrived at a location in the 6000 block of Commerce Circle...
BATON ROUGE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WAFB

One person injured in shooting at apartment off O’Neal

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One person was injured in a shooting off of O’Neal Lane near South Harrells Ferry Road in Baton Rouge on Tuesday, July 19. The victim was transported to a local hospital, according to emergency officials. The shooting occurred around 5:50 p.m. in the 3400 block of O’Neal Lane.
BATON ROUGE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Louisiana man captured after home struck overnight

WALKER, La. (BRPROUD) – The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a hit-and-run overnight on Day St. LPSO says a “driver approached the intersection of Polly Dr. and Duff Rd. at approximately 3 p.m. The driver, later identified as Jarrad Fuentes, 31, of Walker, was unable to...
WALKER, LA
WDSU

Inmate dies after fight inside the Louisiana State Penitentiary

BATON ROUGE, La. — An inmate is dead following a fight with another inmate at the Louisiana State Penitentiary. An investigation is now underway with the West Feliciana Parish Sheriff's Office and the Louisiana Department of Corrections. According to reports, 42-year-old Carlos McGrew, died after getting into a fight...
BATON ROUGE, LA
92.9 THE LAKE

Why Is Buc-ee’s Opening Stores Everywhere But Louisiana?

If you live in Louisiana you are familiar with the Texas super-convenience store and the world's biggest gas station, Buc-ee's. It's no secret that Louisiana residents have been wanting a Buc-ee's for a long time. So, why has this never come to pass, especially with the two states being neighbors? There was a deal on the table at one time but Buc-ee's execs said, "the stars did not align in Louisiana." Ever since then, many residents in the bayou state blame Louisiana politicians for allegedly screwing up the deal by refusing to get them a tax break and looking for kickbacks.
LOUISIANA STATE
WAFB

Former Ascension Parish Court judge dies

GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - A long-time, former Ascension Parish Court judge has died. The 23rd Judicial District and Ascension Parish Court announced Judge Pegram J. Mire Jr. passed away early Tuesday morning, July 19. Flags at all courthouse buildings in the district will be lowered until after Mire’s memorial services.
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
WAFB

WAFB

26K+
Followers
16K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

The tradition of television in Baton Rouge began on April 19, 1953, when WAFB signed on the air as the second television station in Louisiana. Over the following decades, Channel 9 has created the number one news organization in south Louisiana, covering local, state, and regional news. Today, WAFB brings its viewers 25 hours of news programming each week. Presently, Louisiana's News Channel is the only network station in the market to air a complete rebroadcast of every locally produced newscast, plus a live weekend noon news product on our second cable station, Cable Channel 9. Our anchors, reporters, producers, and photographers have won numerous awards from the Associated Press and the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters. A number of investigative reports by WAFB 9 News on various topics have even resulted in changes in state law. While news and programming are our broadcast trademarks, WAFB is constantly being honored for its community service. Channel 9 donates over $1.25 million in public service air time each year. The list of station promotions to help local non-profit organizations is lengthy, with our St. Vincent de Paul Uniform Drive, Assess the Need, and the Volunteer! Baton Rouge Volunteer recognition program to name a few.

 https://www.wafb.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy