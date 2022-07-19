ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jay Ellis Marries Nina Senicar At Floral Wedding In Tuscany

By Amber Corrine
 1 day ago
Nina Senicar and Jay Ellis attend the 28th Annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party sponsored by IMDb, Neuro Drinks and Walmart on February 09, 2020 in West Hollywood, California. Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for EJAF

Insecure and Top Gun: Maverick actor Jay Ellis has married his fiancée, actress and model Nina Senicar. The two tied the knot at the Villa Mangiacane—an estate surrounded by vineyards and olive groves in a small town called San Casciano—in the Tuscany region of Italy on Saturday (July 9).

Although the newlyweds have been married for a few weeks, the internet is finally seeing the beautiful photos from their joyous garden wedding. On Monday (July 18), the actor posted a photo of the couple holding hands and gazing adoringly on his Instagram account with a simple caption: “July 9th, 2022… Per sempre [blue heart emoji].”

With a wild-flower, earth-toned floral theme, the lovebirds happily said, “I Do,” with their young daughter serving as an adorable flower girl tossing petals down the aisle. Close friends and family joined together as the Ellises celebrated their union. Attendees included Glen Powell, Prentice Penny, Issa Rae, Yvonne Orji, Anna Kendrick, DeRay McKesson, and Ego Nwodim–amongst many more.

According to Vogue, Ellis made his grand entrance before awaiting smiles. Shortly after he was followed by his best men and the couple’s closest family members.

“There was a moment when I was standing there in front of everyone waiting for the giant wrought iron gates to open and to see Nina but the moment kept going and going,” Ellis told the fashion magazine. “So I yelled out, ‘Baby, you coming?’ There was another beat or two after where Nina didn’t answer, so I turned to the crowd and said, ‘I guess that’s a no, there’s a space up here if anybody wants to get married today.’ And in perfect timing as everyone laughed Nina yelled out, ‘I’m coming baby!’ Everyone laughed at us and then the gate opened and I was in awe when I saw Nina in her dress for the first time.”

Senicar, who walked down the aisle to a live quartet playing Frank Ocean’s “Thinkin Bout You,” revealed, “I was very emotional and tried really hard not to cry. Honestly, I didn’t see anybody else but Jay—I was so focused on his eyes and just being present.”

Ellis and Senicar met in 2015 at a bar in Los Angeles through their mutual friend, creative director Tony Mancilla. He also ordained their wedding. Ellis—who has notably acted in HBO’s Insecure as Lawrence and more recently the role of “Payback” in Top Gun: Maverick—proposed to actress and model Nina seminar on Dreamland Beach in Bali in January 2019.

The two welcomed their first child, a baby girl Nora Grace, back in November of 2019. You can see more photos from their wedding over at Vogue.

Us Weekly

Lori Harvey Says Parents Steve Harvey and Marjorie Elaine Harvey Need to Write Her a ‘Playbook Manual’ on Dating After Michael B. Jordan Split

Taking advice from the experts! Lori Harvey opened up about her search for love — and how parents Steve Harvey and Marjorie Elaine Harvey have inspired her dating approach. "They're definitely my couple goals. I literally was just talking to my mom on the phone earlier and she was telling me what she got my […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
hotnewhiphop.com

Tevin Campbell Confirms L.A. Reid Wanted Babyface To Give "Can We Talk" To Usher

It has gone down in music history as one of his greatest hits, but "Can We Talk" almost slipped through Tevin Campbell's fingers. The R&B legend found fame back in the 1990s and for decades, Campbell has been performing his classics for fans worldwide. He has worked with some of the top producers, songwriters, and singers in the business, and during his chat with the State of Black Music Podcast, he revealed that "Can We Talk" was *thisclose* to being Usher's song.
MUSIC
BET

Singer And Actor Adam Wade Dies At 87

Adam Wade, whose resume includes hit songs on the Billboard 100 and appearances in iconic Black films, died at his home in Montclair, New Jersey on Thursday (July 7), according to The Hollywood Reporter. He was 87 years old. The multi-talented Wade, who made history in 1975 as the first...
MONTCLAIR, NJ
HollywoodLife

Fantasia Barrino’s Baby Girl & Two Other Kids: Meet Her Children

Fantasia Barrino first came on the scene as the winner of American Idol Season 3 back in 2004. In the two decades since, the soulful singer, 37, has released a slew of albums, made a bunch of guest stints on television shows like American Dreams and won accolades for her Broadway roles in such musicals as The Color Purple and After Midnight. She even won her first Grammy Award in 2011 for Best Female R&B Vocal Performance for her single “Bittersweet”. And just a few months ago, it was announced Fantasia will reprise her role as Celia in the film adaptation of the musical The Color Purple!
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
TravelNoire

'You Get Tired Of Fighting': Taraji P. Henson Says She Seriously Considering A Move Abroad

Taraji P. Henson is the latest Black celebrity who is considering a move abroad. The 50-year-old actor opened up to People Magazine, saying she’s tired of fighting. “I’m really considering getting up out of here, leaving and living in another country,” she stated on the People Every Day podcast when questioned about how she’s been coping with the difficult political and social climate in America.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Rob Kardashian ‘So Proud’ Of Dream After She ‘Impressed’ Everyone On Set Of New Commercial

It runs in the family! Rob Kardashian’s baby girl Dream is apparently a natural when it comes to getting in front of the camera — and her dad couldn’t be more “proud.” The 5-year-old daughter of Rob and Blac Chyna recently shot a commercial with her grandmother Kris Jenner for Amazon Glow, where she “impressed” everyone on set, causing Rob to gush over the ingenue, according to a source who EXCLUSIVELY gave HollywoodLife all the details.
CELEBRITIES
