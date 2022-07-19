ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blue Angels names its first female demonstration pilot

By Julia Le Doux
 2 days ago

Lt. Amanda Lee will be the first female demonstration pilot for the Blue Angels, the Navy announced Monday.

Lee, who goes by the call sign “Stalin,” is among six officers that will join the demonstration squadron for its 2023 show season, it announced via Facebook.

“We had an overwhelming number of applicants from all over the globe this year,” said Capt. Brian Kesselring, commanding officer and flight leader of the Blue Angels. “We look forward to training our fantastic new team members, passing on the torch, and watching the incredible things this team will accomplish in 2023.”

Lee is currently assigned to the “Gladiators” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 106 at Naval Air Station Oceana. The “Gladiators” fly F/A-18E and the F/A-18F Super Hornets, which is what the Blue Angels currently fly.

Lee, of Mounds View, Minnesota, enlisted in the Navy in 2007 and worked as an aviation electronics technician before participating in the seaman-to-admiral commissioning program. She received her commission after graduating from Old Dominion University in 2013.

Each year, the Blue Angels select finalists to interview at the team’s home base of Naval Air Station Pensacola, Fla., during the week of the Pensacola Beach Air Show; selections are made at the conclusion of that week. This year’s Pensacola Beach Air Show took place July 6-9.

Although the Blue Angels accepted six officers this year, Lee is among the two that were accepted to fly the F/A-18E and F/A-18F Super Hornets. The other is Lt. Cmdr. Thomas Zimmerman, who is currently assigned to the “Red Rippers” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 11.

Others selected to join the Blue Angels are events coordinator Lt. Cmdr. Brian Vaught, of Englewood, Colo., a naval flight officer currently assigned to the Naval School of Aviation Safety. C-130 demonstration pilot Marine Corps Capt. Samuel Petko, of Osceola, Ind., is a KC-130J Hercules pilot currently assigned to the “Sumos” of Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron (VMGR) 152. Maintenance officer Lt. Cmdr. Greg Jones, of Cary, N.C., is an aviation maintenance officer currently assigned to Pre-Commissioning Unit John F. Kennedy (CVN 79). And flight surgeon Lt. Philippe Warren, of Williamsburg, Va., is a flight surgeon currently assigned to the “Fighting Griffins” of Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 266.

New team members will report to the squadron in September for a two-month turnover period. Upon completion of the 2022 show season, which concludes in November with the Blue Angels Homecoming Air Show at NAS Pensacola, the team will embark on a rigorous five-month training program at NAS Pensacola and Naval Air Facility El Centro, Calif.

The mission of the Blue Angels is to showcase the teamwork and professionalism of the United States Navy and Marine Corps through flight demonstrations and community outreach while inspiring a culture of excellence and service to the country.

Reach Julia LeDoux at Julia@connectingvets.com .

