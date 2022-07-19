ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Saban Claims Alabama Players Made $3 Mill from NIL Last Year

By Zach Koons
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42yNBJ_0gkwNEjy00

The Crimson Tide seem to be thriving in the new era of college football.

Alabama coach Nick Saban hasn’t been afraid to make his thoughts known on the introduction of name, image and likeness to college football over the last year and addressed the hot-button topic once again on the second day of the SEC’s 2022 Media Days.

Speaking to a room of reporters Tuesday, Saban spoke candidly about how NIL has manifested itself at Alabama, making clear that the players in his program have benefited greatly under the NCAA’s new policies that allow student athletes to profit off of their own NIL.

The Crimson Tide coach even offered up a number, suggesting that his players made a combined $3 million in NIL deals, which he thought might be “better than anybody in the country last year.”

“Well, I don’t dislike name, image and likeness. I’m all for the players. I want the players to do well. Our players did extremely well last year. They made over $3 million in name, image and likeness, so I’m all for the players doing as well as they can and using their name, image and likeness to create value for themselves,” Saban said, via the SEC Network .

Despite his own program’s success in the NIL space, Saban reiterated his hesitations about the changing landscape and voiced a number of lingering questions that he hopes will be answered as NIL continues to engrain itself in college football.

“We have a great brand at Alabama so our players, their value is going to be enhanced because of the value that our brand can help them create. But you know, the thing that I’ve sort of expressed, not concerns about, but there’s gotta be some uniformity in protocol of how NIL is implemented,” Saban said.

“I think there’s probably a couple of factors that are important: how does this impact competitive balance in college athletics? Is there transparency to maintain fairness across the board in terms of college athletics? And how do we protect the players because there’s more and more people that are trying to get between money and the player? … The biggest concern is how does this impact and affect recruiting because on the recruiting trail there’s a lot of people using this as inducements to go to their school by making promises that they may or may not be able to keep. That is what can create a competitive balance issue between the haves and have nots.”

Saban quickly followed up by clarifying that he sees Alabama as one of the “haves” but expressed some concern for other programs around the country that might not have the same resources and infrastructure that he has in Tuscaloosa.

“But everybody in college football cannot do things relative to how they raise money in a collective or whatever and how they distribute money to players,” he said. “So those are the concerns that I have in terms of how do we place guidelines around this so that we can maintain a competitive balance.

“There’s no competitive sport anywhere that doesn’t have guidelines on how they maintain some kind of competitive balance. And I think that’s important to college football. “

Watch SEC Media days with fuboTV: Start a free trial today!

More CFB Coverage:

For more Alabama coverage, go to Bama Central .

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Rebels news: Ole Miss’ Lane Kiffin gets brutally honest on Big Ten, SEC conference realignment

As the start of college football is right around the corner tensions are unusually high. The controversial conference realignments and the growing importance of NIL deals have changed the game for college coaches. USC and UCLA were the latest teams to jump ship and will begin playing in the Big Ten starting in the 2024 season. Ole Miss Head Coach Lane Kiffin gave his thoughts on the difference between the conferences according to Brett McMurphy of Action Network:
OXFORD, MS
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Ex-Wife Of Ole Miss Coach Lane Kiffin

It feels like Lane Kiffin has been around college football forever, but the Ole Miss Rebels head coach is still just 47 years old. The former USC and Tennessee - and Raiders - head coach is currently trying to build the Ole Miss football program into an SEC power. While...
SOCIETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tuscaloosa, AL
Football
Local
Alabama Football
Tuscaloosa, AL
Sports
Local
Alabama College Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
State
Alabama State
Tuscaloosa, AL
College Sports
City
Tuscaloosa, AL
92.9 The Game

Who's the third best SEC team behind Georgia and Alabama?

The college football season is just about here, and for some, the start on SEC Media Days on Monday, signified the start of the college football season. While we are just over a month away from “Week 0”, the SEC Media Days have allowed the buzz to begin and all the talks of which teams will come out on top by season’s end have commenced. While most would argue without a doubt that Georgia and Alabama are the SEC’s top two programs, Chris Goforth of 92-9 The Game asked listeners which team would be the conference’s third best, to which Chris said he could list five that could stake that claim.
ATLANTA, GA
247Sports

Verron Haynes reacts to son, 4-star recruit Justice, committing to Alabama over Georgia football

Alabama football received a commitment Sunday from Georgia legacy and Buford (Ga.) High four-star running back Justice Haynes, a major win for head coach Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide's recruiting efforts for the 2023 cycle. Haynes' father, Verron, played running back at Georgia from 1999-01 and reacted to his son's decision shortly after his social media announcement.
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Tim Tebow's Rankings

Former Florida Gators great Tim Tebow knows a thing or two about playing football in the SEC. Tebow, one of the greatest quarterbacks in college football history, dominated the SEC for four seasons, winning multiple championships. The ex-Gators great is now working as an analyst for the SEC Network. In...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Deion Sanders
Person
Nick Saban
247Sports

Three Tar Heels Leave UNC Football Program

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. --- The North Carolina football announced on Monday that three players will be leaving the program before the fall. Center Quiron Johnson, who played 607 snaps last season, decided to forego his sixth season after participating in spring ball. Johnson is joined by fellow offensive lineman Wisdom...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
The Spun

Georgia Football Player Has Reportedly Left The Team

Georgia's football program has lost a defensive lineman. According to UGASports.com, redshirt freshman Marlin Dean isn't with the program anymore. Dean only played in one game last season (Charleston Southern) and finished it with two tackles. Dean was part of the 2021 recruiting class and was a three-star recruit and...
ATHENS, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Athletics#College Football#American Football#Sec#The Sec Network
USA TODAY

Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin: Playing Deion Sanders' Jackson State team 'would be exciting'

ATLANTA — Even at an SEC event, Ole Miss football coach Lane Kiffin has to put focus on the other coaches in Mississippi. Kiffin addressed reporters at SEC Media Days 2022 on Monday and was asked about the big personalities in coaching in Mississippi between himself and Jackson State coach Deion Sanders. Kiffin went out of his way to acknowledge Mississippi State coach Mike Leach as well, pointing out how all three coaches have very distinct and different personalities.
JACKSON, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
NCAA
247Sports

Tim Tebow ranks top five SEC quarterbacks in 2022

If there is anyone who knows what it takes to be a great quarterback in the SEC, it’s Florida legend Tim Tebow. During SEC Media Days, Tebow looked ahead to the 2022 season and ranked his top five quarterbacks in the conference. Tebow spent four years with the Gators...
NFL
The Spun

Report: Bucs Star Showed Up To Camp Extremely Overweight

A Tampa Bay Buccaneers star reportedly showed up to mandatory minicamp very overweight. According to a report from Rick Stroud, Bucs running back Leonard Fournette was at 260 pounds during mandatory minicamp. Bucs coaches were not happy. “Coaches were not happy, and that’s an understatement, when (Fournette) didn’t participate in...
TAMPA, FL
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

83K+
Followers
36K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy