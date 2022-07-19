ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

California man arrested for 2nd degree murder after dispute with roommate in Lafayette

By Seth Linscombe, Renee Allen
WGNO
WGNO
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0baqGQ_0gkwN8Wr00

UPDATE, 11:12 A.M.: The victim has been identified as Kiswanna Patterson Latham, 30, of California. Lafayette Police say she was found in a parking lot.

Lafayette Police originally reported that the suspect, Rickey Matthews was from Lafayette. Matthews is originally from Compton, California. All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

“As of right now, we don’t have that information as to if it’s domestic or not,” said Lafayette Police Sgt. Robin Green. “We’re still investigating. Just because we make the arrest that doesn’t mean the case is completely done with. We still have to close some doors in reference to this case.”

ORIGINAL, 10:09 A.M.: LAFAYETTE, La. ( KLFY ) – A man is in jail charged with the murder of his roommate.

According to Lafayette Police , officers responded to the 2400 block of W. Pinhook Road just before 10 p.m. Sunday in reference to a woman suffering from a gunshot wound.

Street level operation in Acadia Parish ends with multiple narcotics arrests

On arrival, police said, they found the victim unresponsive and began life-saving measures until paramedics arrived. The victim was transported to a local hospital where she later died.

Investigators found the victim had been involved in a dispute with her roommate, Rickey Matthews, 52 prior to the shooting.

Matthews was placed under arrest and booked into Lafayette Parish Correctional Center for second-degree murder.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.

#Murder#Shooting#Roommate#Violent Crime#Lafayette Police#Acadia Parish
