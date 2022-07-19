ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Look: Panthers unveil new black alternate helmets

By Tim Kelly
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CyoKR_0gkwN7e800

When the Carolina Panthers host the Atlanta Falcons on Thursday Night Football in Week 10, they'll do so with a brand new alternate helmet.

The Panthers unveiled their new black alternate helmets Tuesday, which are set to debut in the aforementioned game on Nov. 10:

Gone is the NFL's much-maligned one-helmet rule, which has allowed some teams to bring back classic throwback helmets that will be worn on special occasions. The Falcons, for example, plan to wear their red helmets -- initially worn as the team's primary helmets from 1966 through 1989 -- in Week 6 against the San Francisco 49ers.

The Panthers, however, didn't begin play until the 1995 season and have worn silver helmets for the entirety of their relatively short history. The silvery helmets are sharp, and shouldn't go anywhere. But the elimination of the one-helmet rule will now allow them to add a second helmet and add onto one of the league's more unique uniform sets.

AllPanthers

Initial Reactions to the Panthers' New Matte Black Helmet

The Carolina Panthers will be debuting a new alternative matte black helmet in Week 10 on Thursday night against the Atlanta Falcons. This is something the fan base has wanted to see for quite some time and with the NFL adjusting the one shell per team rule, the Panthers and others around the league have added an alternate helmet.
