LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Around $4 million of American Rescue Plan money is up for grabs to help Louisville renters become homeowners. So far, 15 people have applied. "Sometimes there are tears, all the time there are smiles. It's one of the greatest parts of our jobs," said Laura Grabowski, the Director of the Office for Housing and Community Development. "It creates new homeowners in our city. It helps people who otherwise could not be able to afford a house, be able to afford a house," she said.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO