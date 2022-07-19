ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peter Dinklage joins cast of ‘Hunger Games’ prequel movie

By Luke McCormick
 1 day ago
Photo credit Photo by Graham Denholm/Getty Images

From Thrones to Hunger, it's a whole new set of Games for this actor.

Four-time Emmy winner Peter Dinklage has been officially cast in the upcoming “Hunger Games” prequel “The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes.”

The former “Game of Thrones” star will be portraying Casca Highbottom, the dean of the Academy in the film. According to the production's official Instagram announcement, his character may have some interesting teaching methods as the caption reads “Some lessons shouldn’t be taught.”

In a statement via Variety, Nathan Kahane, president of Lionsgate’s Motion Picture Group, everyone involved is very excited about Dinklage joining the production. “With production underway, we couldn’t be more excited about the way this cast has come together and thrilled to be welcoming Peter Dinklage to Panem,” he said. “Peter is not just a fan favorite actor who brings a commanding presence to every part he plays. He is one of the best actors alive. He will bring a formidable, charismatic authority to the important role of dean of the Academy.”

Francis Lawrence, director of “The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes” as well as previous franchise installments “Catching Fire, “Mockingjay Part One,” and “Mockingjay Part Two,” has said the character Dinklage is portraying is “one of the most important people.”

No pressure, Pete!

The upcoming movie is based on Suzanne Collins’ 2019 novel “The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes.” The dystopian tale will also star Tom Blyth (“The Guilded Age”) and Rachel Zegler (“West Side Story”).

A quick teaser trailer was recently released and the movie will hit theaters with a planned date of November 17, 2023.

Most recently Peter Dinklage starred in “Cyrano” as well as voicing the character of Phil Betterman in “The Croods: A New Age.”

