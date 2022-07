PHOENIX - Phoenix Police say an investigation into a domestic violence incident led to the seizure of a stolen rifle, methamphetamine, and fentanyl from a suspect's apartment. Police say officers responded to an incident involving a suspect who intimidated his mother and girlfriend with a gun. The man reportedly fled the scene, but not before he was found by police with a stolen AR-15 and a 100-round drum magazine.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 20 HOURS AGO