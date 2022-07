BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - A Berrien County Road Commission employee has been killed in a car-pedestrian crash on Wednesday. According to the Berrien Springs Oronoko Township Police, responders were called to Red Bud Trail near Glendora Road around 3 p.m. Officers say that the employee had been working on cutting up a fallen tree which was in the roadway. A 34-year-old Buchanan man was driving south on Red Bud Trail when he collided with both the tree and the Berrien County Road Commission employee.

