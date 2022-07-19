Green Bay man tries eluding police in East River, doing drugs to get ‘super powers’
By Devin Willems
wearegreenbay.com
1 day ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from Green Bay is facing nine charges after a miles-long police chase across Green Bay’s east side that concluded in the East River. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 38-year-old Wayne Waukechon is facing nine charges after a police chase that...
The Green Bay Police Department was led on a chase throughout the East Side of the city earlier this week. The chase began at around 7:00 a.m. on Sunday (July 17th) when officers were called to the Bay Beach Shell gas station on a report of a man and a woman passed out in a vehicle.
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) – Officers from the Green Bay Police Department were called to the 700 Blk of Chapel View Rd just after 11pm last night (WED) for the report of a physical disturbance involving two people. Shortly after arriving on scene, officers encountered a distraught person who...
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – One person was reportedly injured after a Wednesday evening shooting incident on Green Bay’s east side. According to the Green Bay Police Department, on July 20 around 11 p.m., there was a report of a physical disturbance between two people. After officers arrived, a ‘distraught’ person tried to flee the scene.
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office says an estimated $80,000 worth of illegal drugs was found because a driver failed to stop for making an unsafe lane change. The sheriff’s office says a Winnebago County deputy tried to make a traffic...
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) has given an update on the crash on I-41 for traffic heading south near the City of Appleton. According to WisDOT, the crash has been cleared and the right lane has reopened to those traveling in the area at this time.
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation has given an update on the crash that closed the I-41 southbound ramp to WIS 29/Shawano Avenue. According to WisDOT, the crash has been cleared and all lanes of traffic are now reopened to motorists traveling in the area.
The Green Bay Police Department is looking to go high-tech. The Department issued a statement where they explained that they are in the research, evaluation, and testing process for Automatic License Plate Readers. As the name implies, ALPRs automatically capture the license plate of every vehicle that drives through the...
Another high speed pursuit in Fond du Lac County involving illegal drugs. It started in Winnebago County and continued on Interstate 41 southbound in Fond du Lac County. The chase ended when the vehicle and entered the ditch near Quad Graphics in Dodge County and the driver fled on foot. He was quickly apprehended A bag tossed from the vehicle during the chase was recovered and contained what was described as a significant amount of illegal drugs. Searching the vehicle deputies located a loaded handgun and a digital scale. The bag that was recovered during the pursuit contained 5 Ziploc bags of counterfeit oxycodone pills laced with fentanyl and 3 bags of cocaine. The suspected fentanyl pills had a total weight of 297 grams and are estimated to be around 2,500 individual pills. The suspected cocaine weighed 84 grams. No squad cars were damaged from the pursuit. The suspects’ vehicle sustained disabling damages from the crash. Mayville Ambulance and Brownsville First Responders evaluated the suspect for injuries at the scene of the crash and he was released to deputies. A 28 year old Racine man is currently held at the Fond du Lac County Jail.
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – The Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office is asking the community to watch for overnight vehicle break-ins. According to a Facebook post, these sets of break-ins in the City of Fond du Lac have been occurring along the Winnebago Drive area. Deputies...
The Green Bay man charged with the death of his infant son has been bound over for trial. 23-year-old Derrick Young waived his right to a preliminary hearing as he faces charges of Neglecting a Child Causing Death and Felony Bail Jumping. His son was found unconscious on May 3rd...
DOOR COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Door County Emergency Services is reminding people of the risks of cliff jumping after a woman in her 30s suffered lower leg injuries at Cave Point County Park. The woman jumped off a 20-foot cliff into 6 feet of water at the popular horseshoe area...
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – The Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office has made another significant illegal drug seizure. According to a Facebook post, a deputy with the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office stopped a vehicle on Sunday, July 17 around 7:30 p.m. near I-41 and CTH F for a traffic violation.
EGG HARBOR, Wis. (WFRV) – The Door County Sheriff’s Office responded to a crash in Egg Harbor around 9 p.m. on July 19. According to a release, when a Door County Sheriff’s deputy arrived, he noticed one man lying next to a vehicle that was ‘fully engulfed in flames.’
MARION, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from Milwaukee drowned at a pond in Waupaca County after he reportedly tried to get a swimming tube for his grandchildren. The Marion Police Department posted on Facebook about a drowning incident that happened at the swimming area at Lions Point Park. On July 19 around 3 p.m., a 9-1-1 call was received about a man drowning in the Marion Mill Pond.
FOND DU LAC, WI (WTAQ) – Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s officials have made another significant drug seizure along Interstate 41. This past Sunday, a traffic stop resulted in four suspected drug traffickers being taken into custody. According to a Facebook post, Deputy Birkholz stopped the vehicle at...
APPLETON, WI (WFRV) – The community gathered for a food truck rally at Timber Rattlers Stadium Monday night to show their support for Outagamie County Law Enforcement. A portion of the money raised will go to the Lights of Christmas program where officers purchase gift cards and hand them out to families in need around the holidays.
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Overtime Pub & Grill has given an update on the incident that temporarily closed the establishment. According to a Facebook post, Overtime Pub & Grill confirmed there was a small kitchen fire on Tuesday. The damage was minor with the business only losing its flat top/oven.
OCONTO (NBC 26) — For Officer Brad Shearer of the Oconto Police Department, it's everyday that he and his K9 Falco come together to help protect and serve the community. "We've found a lot of drugs so far between methamphetamine, heroin, and cocaine. All three located along with fentanyl,” said officer Shearer.
A Green Bay man has been arrested after he allegedly threatened to shoot up a community organization. 45-year-old Gregory Archie Williams Jr. has been charged with Making Terrorist Threats following the July 14th incident. Officers were dispatched to NEWCAP after they reported Williams was upset with them after he stopped...
