Green Bay man tries eluding police in East River, doing drugs to get ‘super powers’

By Devin Willems
wearegreenbay.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleGREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from Green Bay is facing nine charges after a miles-long police chase across Green Bay’s east side that concluded in the East River. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 38-year-old Wayne Waukechon is facing nine charges after a police chase that...

www.wearegreenbay.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
