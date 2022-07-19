Rainfall deficit approaching an inch in many parts of Iowa

(Radio Iowa) – The median price for a home sold in Iowa last month hit a record high, while the NUMBER of home sales is dropping according to the Iowa Association of Realtors. The median price for an Iowa home sold in June was a record 230-thousand dollars. That’s about 12 percent more expensive than the median price for Iowa homes sold in June of 2021. Homes placed on the market sold in an average of 27 days last month — that’s 18 percent faster than in June of LAST year. In the first six months of THIS year, there’s been a more than four percent drop in the number homes sold in the state.

IOWA STATE ・ 19 HOURS AGO