Rainfall deficit approaching an inch in many parts of Iowa

(Radio Iowa) – The latest Iowa crop and weather report from the U-S-D-A suggests drought conditions will expand in northwest Iowa this week. The U.S. Drought Monitor’s measurements...

33,331 new business registrations in Iowa over past 12 months, a record

(Radio Iowa) – The pace of new business registrations in Iowa has been strong over the past 24 months and continues to set records. Iowans starting a new business or changing ownership of an existing business must file certificates of organization with the Secretary of State’s office. The number of business registrations set a record back in state fiscal year 2019, but slumped during the first months of the pandemic.
IOWA STATE
Median sale price for Iowa homes hit record $230,000 in June

(Radio Iowa) – The median price for a home sold in Iowa last month hit a record high, while the NUMBER of home sales is dropping according to the Iowa Association of Realtors. The median price for an Iowa home sold in June was a record 230-thousand dollars. That’s about 12 percent more expensive than the median price for Iowa homes sold in June of 2021. Homes placed on the market sold in an average of 27 days last month — that’s 18 percent faster than in June of LAST year. In the first six months of THIS year, there’s been a more than four percent drop in the number homes sold in the state.
IOWA STATE
USPS mail sent to Iowa inmates will be digitized, just the copies delivered to prison

(Radio Iowa) – Starting today (July 21), the letters, cards and photos mailed to inmates in Iowa prisons will be digitized by a company in Las Vegas and later destroyed. Iowa Department of Corrections spokesman Nick Crawford says the mail will be scanned, printed in color and just the copies will be sent to each prison for delivery to inmates. “The purpose behind making this change to a new mail delivery system in our correctional institutions is to curb the introduction of mail contraband, specifically as a relates to the synthetic drug K2.” K-2 can be sprayed on paper.
IOWA STATE
Register’s ‘Iowa Poll’ finds Reynolds leads DeJear by 17 points

(Radio Iowa) – The Des Moines Register “Iowa Poll” shows Governor Kim Reynolds widening her lead over Democratic challenger Deidre DeJear. In February, the Register’s “Iowa Poll” found Reynolds leading DeJear by eight points. The new survey shows 48 percent of likely voters support Reynolds and 31 percent support DeJear — a 17 point margin. The February survey asked likely voters about Reynolds and DeJear, while this month’s poll asked about other candidates. Rick Stewart, the Libertarian candidate for governor, got five percent support. Nine percent of those surveyed said they weren’t sure who they’d vote for in the General Election.
IOWA STATE
Iowa schools encouraged to apply for federal grants for new buses

(Radio Iowa) – State Auditor Rob Sand is encouraging Iowa school districts to apply for federal infrastructure grants to replace aging diesel powered buses. The grants can be used to buy buses that are battery-powered or run on propane or compressed natural gas. Sand says the federal program puts no limit on how much money goes to each state. “If we do a good job of getting applications in, we could really make great investments in our school bus fleet and great investments in reducing costs for our school districts in this state,” Sand says.
IOWA STATE
Couple seeks zoning change to sell guns from home near governor’s residence

(Radio Iowa) – A couple who live across the street from the governor’s mansion is seeking a zoning change so they can sell guns out of their home. A hearing with the Des Moines Zoning Board is scheduled for July 27th on the request from Travis and Elizabeth Aslin. The couple told Axios they conducted a few online gun sales from their previous home in a Des Moines suburb as a hobby and let customers pick up the guns at their house in Grimes.
DES MOINES, IA
Man who pleaded guilty in lottery rigging scandal released after 5 years in prison

(Radio Iowa) – State records show the man convicted of rigging lottery jackpots in Iowa and at least four other states was released Friday after serving more than five years in prison. Eddie Tipton was head of security at the Multi-state Lottery Association in Urbandale. He implanted computer code that manipulated the numbers for Hot Lotto jackpots worth at least 24 million in Iowa, Wisconsin, Kansas, Oklahoma and Colorado. Iowa Lottery officials refused to pay a 2010 Hot Lotto jackpot to people who were trying to claim the money anonymously. The scheme unraveled when a co-worker saw the video of a man in a hoodie buying the winning ticket and recognized Tipton.
URBANDALE, IA

