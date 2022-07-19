ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

‘The Voice’ and ‘AGT’ Contestant Nolan Neal Dead at 41

 2 days ago
Singer Nolan Neal, who competed on “The Voice” and “America’s Got Talent,” has died at 41.

TMZ confirmed with the medical examiner that Nolan passed away on Monday. His cousin Dylan told the site that the musician was found dead in his Nashville apartment.

His cause of death has not been determined.

Neal was open about his struggles over the years, including his father’s suicide and his own battle with addiction.

Nolan auditioned for “The Voice” Season 10 in 2016, but didn't get a chair turn. He returned for Season 11 where all four coaches turned for him. He joined Adam Levine’s team, eventually making it to the knockout rounds.

He went on to wow the judges on “AGT” Season 15 performing “Lost,” a song he wrote after getting sober.

In July 2020, he spoke with NBC 10 about his journey.

"I remember I got clean in 2010; May 15, went to rehab. Stayed clean," Nolan said. "I joined the rock band Hinder, they were all about drinking and partying. This is not their fault. I had decided I wanted to drink like a normal person. I remember trying to be normal and fitting in. I remember going to a bar and ordering a drink. I tried to hide it. I remember pretending to be normal. I was just lying to myself telling myself that I could control it."

He recalled that when he joined “The Voice” he was “clear and focused and sober,” but at some point, he said, "I kind of lost my way on ‘The Voice’ and continued drinking. You can see it. I can see it.”

Nolan said he continued his battle with several trips to rehab. Saying at the time, "What's different this time? I found happiness by helping others in recovery. I found a way to be happy without the things I thought made me happy before."

Adam Levine
