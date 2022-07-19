House passes Womack-cosponsored NATO strengthening resolution

WASHINGTON (KNWA/KFTA) — On July 19, Congressman Steve Womack (AR-3) announced that a resolution he co-sponsored passed in the U.S. House of Representatives.

According to a press release from Womack’s office, the resolution “shows support for the sovereign decision of Finland and Sweden to apply to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) and calls on all members of NATO to ratify the protocols of accession swiftly.”

“Putin repeatedly declared NATO can’t expand. He wanted less, so the world is giving him more,” said Womack. “Bringing Sweden and Finland into this alliance strengthens transatlantic security and our commitment to preserving freedom. America and our European partners won’t bow to the whims of an evil dictator. Collective leadership in the face of tyranny is a necessary tool.”

The measure passed by an overwhelming, bipartisan 394-18 vote. The handful of Representatives that voted no includes Lauren Boebert, Madison Cawthorn, Matt Gaetz and Marjorie Taylor Greene.

