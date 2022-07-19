Big rig, SUV collide in Saluda killing one

SAULDA, S.C. (WJBF) – The Saluda County Coroner’s Office responded to a crash July 18, 2022 at approximately 5:45 PM at the intersection of Batesburg Highway and South Jennings Street.

The two-vehicle collision involved an SUV and a tractor trailer truck.

The driver of the SUV unfortunately died at the scene and was later identified as Mr. Jahsiri Ahmad Abdul Moyenda, age 56 of Saluda.

The collision is being investigated by the Saluda Police Department, SC Highway Patrol and Saluda County Coroner’s Office.