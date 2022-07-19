Missing 14-year-old found dead, PSP reports
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Police say a 14-year-old who was reported missing was found dead the next day in a wooded area....local21news.com
I am so sorry. My deepest condolences to his family. Please, if thinking of this, reach out for help. This only hurts those that love you, & those that don't care, still won't care.
I think he was too far gone. Already made the decision. Parents had no idea he felt the way he did though they were have problems with him. My son works with his mom.
