Dauphin County, PA

Missing 14-year-old found dead, PSP reports

By CBS 21 News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Police say a 14-year-old who was reported missing was found dead the next day in a wooded area....

Comments / 27

Bobby Peck
4d ago

I am so sorry. My deepest condolences to his family. Please, if thinking of this, reach out for help. This only hurts those that love you, & those that don't care, still won't care.

Max
4d ago

I think he was too far gone. Already made the decision. Parents had no idea he felt the way he did though they were have problems with him. My son works with his mom.

