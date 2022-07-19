Missing 14-year-old found dead, PSP reports

State police announced that they will not file any charges against the driver of a bus that crash along Interstate 81 last September, injuring several dozen people. The crash occurred on Sept. 19, when a Van Hool bus driven by Adam Wright of Lancaster veered off of the highway, onto the right shoulder, and then went through the gore and the exit ramp to Route 25 in Schuylkill County.

