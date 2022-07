ESCONDIDO — Most Escondido voters would support a citywide sales tax increase if placed on the November ballot, according to a recent survey of residents. Roughly two-thirds, 62% and 68%, of a sample of 1,022 registered voters supported a one-cent sales tax increase based on a survey conducted by Truth North Research, Inc. The survey presented hypothetical ballot measure language to voters with two different options: either allowing the tax to end by voters or in 20 years, with more residents favoring the 20-year option.

ESCONDIDO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO