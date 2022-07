MARION COUNTY — Bond has been set at $50,000 for a 32-year-old Salem man who was arrested on drug and weapons charges after police initially spotted him urinating in public. As the officer approached him, Anthony R. Hays reportedly sat down a backpack he was carrying, walked behind a nearby vehicle where he dropped down and came back to the backpack. When the officer went to search the area behind the vehicle a baggie was found containing less than 5 grams of a substance that field tested positive for methamphetamine.

SALEM, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO