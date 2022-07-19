ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ukraine signs association pact with U.S.-aligned energy watchdog

Reuters
 1 day ago
July 19 (Reuters) - Ukraine joined the U.S.-aligned International Energy Agency as an association country on Tuesday, the watchdog said, binding Kyiv closer to the mostly Western countries which oppose Russia's invasion.

The Paris-based IEA consists of 31 big energy consuming member countries but not Russia and has a second tier of 11 so-called association states such as China, India and Indonesia.

"In these particularly challenging times following Russia's unprovoked invasion, we are further strengthening the relationship to support Ukraine's significant reconstruction needs and help it build a new energy future," IEA executive director Fatih Birol said a signing ceremony in Warsaw.

"Ukraine has an important energy security role in Europe and beyond," he added.

Ukraine has remained a major transit route for Russian gas to Europe even after Moscow's invasion.

Founded around the time of the Arab oil embargo as a bulwark against energy shocks and forum to share information on supply, the IEA now seeks to insulate its members and the global economy from an energy crunch which has raised recession fears.

Bans on imports of Russian oil by its members which have helped drive up prices and inflation have not been implemented by the association countries.

Reporting by Arundhati Sarkar in Bengaluru and Noah Browning in London; editing by David Evans

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

DOPE Quick Reads

Earlier this week, the Russian defense ministry claimed that its forces destroyed two HIMARS in the Donbas region in eastern Ukraine. It was also alleged that Russian forces destroyed two ammunition depots after capturing the Luhansk region over the weekend. These allegations emerge following the U.S.' recent provision of four HIMARS to Ukraine as their war against Russia wages on. [i]
