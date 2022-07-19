ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elkhart Lake, WI

Discover a lake getaway with Elkhart Lake Tourism

By Dena Holtz
 1 day ago

(WFRV) – Local 5 Live's summer series Our Town celebrates communities in the area...

Our Town Elkhart Lake: The Osthoff Resort

(WFRV) – It was a hotel with an interesting story but these days the Osthoff resort has everything you need for the perfect getaway. Local 5 Live visited this beautiful location with equally beautiful accommodations including a sandy beach, restaurants, fitness center, plus kid’s activities, a world-class spa and more.
ELKHART LAKE, WI
Our Town Elkhart Lake: Lake Street Café

(WFRV) – Whether you’re looking for a casual atmosphere or fine dining, there’s a spot in Elkhart Lake that is a must-stop. Local 5 Live visited Lake Street Café where they’ve been doing farm to table before it was a buzz phrase. With a fun, friendly atmosphere with a bit of an upscale feel, they offer the third largest wine selection in the state and an outdoor beer garden that is an experience not to be missed.
ELKHART LAKE, WI
Clear Waters at the Pike Lake Unit in Kettle Moraine State Forest

If you’re looking for a great, nearby lake with clean, warm waters in the summertime, and plenty of opportunities for fun and recreation, then pack up and head down to the Pike Lake Unit of Kettle Moraine State Forest! This 522-acre park named after the popular Wisconsin fish, the walleye pike, is also an excellent spot for a family fishing adventure. For those looking to hit a trail, Pike Lake offers a variety of smooth pathways to walk, jog and hike and even encompasses a portion of the Ice Age Trail. With such lush surroundings, the park offers visitors exquisite scenery and opportunities to take a peek at nature, especially the wildflowers that grow over summer.
HARTFORD, WI
The Top 14 Things To Do Around Sheboygan This Weekend

The Weekend Whassup for Friday, 7/22/2022! The Point keeps you connected to the top 14 things happening around Sheboygan! (Shout out to the other radio stations that use this on the air without permission!) See the 80s classic hit movie The Breakfast Club on the big screen at the Weill...
SHEBOYGAN, WI
Elkhart Lake, WI
Our Town: Sohn Manufacturing in Elkhart Lake

(WFRV) – The next time you pick up your favorite cheese, you might be looking at a locally made label. It’s how Sohn Manufacturing in Elkhart Lake got its start. Now they’ve expanded with more products and to a worldwide market, and they’re looking for people to join this family-owned company.
ELKHART LAKE, WI
Helping and healing at Wilson’s Wish in Kewaunee County

KEWAUNEE COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – In Kewaunee County, there’s a place for animals to find respite and healing. Millaine Wells introduces us to Wilson’s Wish, where the barn doors are always open when there is a need, and help is needed to grow the mission. Wilson’s Wish...
KEWAUNEE COUNTY, WI
Fox Valley nonprofit provided fall prevention equipment to 8 homes on Wednesday

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – A Fox Valley nonprofit had a busy day installing ‘life-changing’ fall prevention equipment for those in need throughout the community. Rebuilding Together Fox Valley worked with interns from SECURA on Wednesday, July 20, to get hands-on training and experience while installing equipment in eight different homes, impacting roughly 14 homeowners by the end of the day.
APPLETON, WI
De Pere church and restaurant recover year after fire

DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – One year ago, the Chicago Street Pub and New Hope Methodist Church caught fire, but both places have found new spots in De Pere. The Chicago Street Pub is currently on Heritage Road in the Swan Club. Not all was lost for the restaurant. The bar tops, chairs, and much of the memorabilia survived. Even the roof was repurposed as a part of their bar counter.
DE PERE, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Guide#Travel Naturalviews#Travel Info#Local Life#What To Do#Wfrv
Frankly Green Bay presents ‘Menoma Mia’ starting this week

(WFRV) – Frank’s new show – Menoma Mia – opens this Friday, July 22nd at The Meyer Theatre in downtown Green Bay. This may sound familiar, and it is because this script is a prequel to the popular first show, Menoma Mia Show. The show runs from July 22nd to August 20th, they will also be at the Capitol Civic Centre in Manitowoc on July 27th.
GREEN BAY, WI
‘Adventure Awaits’: Fox Cities PAC announces thrilling new series, National Geographic Live

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Fox Cities Performing Arts Center (PAC) has announced a brand new immersive storytelling experience coming to the venue next year. For three different days in 2023, the Fox Cities PAC will host some of National Geographic’s most exciting explorers, in a thrilling first-person speaker series titled National Geographic Live.
APPLETON, WI
Picture of the Day: Heading to Oshkosh

Bill Gideon submitted this photo and note: “James Jinnette, Bill Gideon, and Ben Davis flew formation to EAA AirVenture 2021 in James’s 1963 Champion 7GCB and Bill’s 1954 Cessna 170B. This photo was taken over Central Indiana.”. Would you like to have your photo featured as Picture...
OSHKOSH, WI
Two Rivers PD finds German Shepherds with no tags, searches for owners

TWO RIVERS, Wis. (WFRV) – Have you seen these dogs before? The Two Rivers Police Department is looking for the owners after finding the pups without tags Monday. According to a post on the department’s Facebook around 12:15 p.m., both German Shepherds are female and were found with collars but no tags at 9th and Bellevue Pl.
TWO RIVERS, WI
Our Town Elkhart Lake: National Bank & Trust

(WFRV) – The community is full of family-owned and that includes National Exchange Bank & Trust. Local 5 Live visited as part of Our Town Elkhart Lake where we learn that National Exchange Bank & Trust are large enough to offer the things you’d expect at a big city bank and small enough for that personal service, but they’re proudest of their community connections and involvement.
ELKHART LAKE, WI
Fond du Lac break-ins on Winnebago Drive

How much snowfall NE Wisconsin sees after the official …. Watch for the Full Worm Moon on St. Patrick’s Day. Flood Safety Awareness Week: Watch for spring flooding …. Storm Team 5 named ‘Most Accurate Forecast’ for the …. Meteorological winter finishes with below-normal …. What is...
FOND DU LAC, WI
3OH!3 closing out Titletown Beats’ free summer concert series

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – An electronic pop music duo is set to take the stage at Titletown for the final act in this summer’s free Titletown Beats. Sean Foreman and Nathaniel Motte from 3OH!3 have been performing to crowds with their fun and edgy sounds since 2008, and now will be heading up to Green Bay on Saturday, August 13.
GREEN BAY, WI
Gas prices fall below $4 at some gas stations in Wisconsin

MILWAUKEE— Gas prices have continued to fall in Wisconsin. Gas prices averaged $4.19 throughout the state on July 20, which is a 65 cent drop from a month ago, according to AAA.com. Kevin Sponholz said he keeps his eye out on where the lowest gas prices are. That’s why...
MILWAUKEE, WI
This Wisconsin's Tallest Building

There is nothing quite like overlooking the skyline of a large city. Though each building is a different height, shape, and style, it all blends together beautifully when you look at it from afar. And when you are right in the middle of it all looking up, you almost feel like you are apart of the city's design. Since the dawn of skyscrapers, there has been great competition to build the tallest building in the world. On a smaller scale, a few different buildings have held the title of the tallest building in America and in each individual state.
WISCONSIN STATE

