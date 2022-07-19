ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portage Lake Lift Bridge work takes place next week

By Public Radio 90, WNMU
Cover picture for the article(Houghton, MI) - The Michigan Department of Transportation will be performing repairs on the Portage Lake lift bridge between Houghton and Hancock next week. The work will require bridge...

FAN Chapter opens in Baraga County

(Baraga County, MI) - The grassroots nonprofit organization Families Against Narcotics, or FAN, is launching a new branch in Baraga County today. The Macomb County based organization a community-based program for those seeking recovery from substance use disorder, those in recovery, family members affected by addiction, and community supporters. The launch of the Baraga County FAN chapter is being held in conjunction with a community substance use disorder training that Families Against Narcotics developed with a grant from the United States Drug Enforcement Administration’s ‘High Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas’ program.
One arrested following meth distribution investigation in western UP

ONTONAGON COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – One man has been arrested following a one-year investigation into the sale of methamphetamine in Baraga, Houghton, and Keweenaw Counties. The Upper Peninsula Substance Enforcement Team (UPSET) announced Monday that Gregory Knuuttila of Mohawk was arrested on Thursday, July 14 for Possession with Intent to Delivery Methamphetamine.
UPSET drug bust in Ontonagon County results in arrest

(Ontonagon County, MI) - A Mohawk man has been arrested on drug charges following a year-long investigation. Detectives from the Upper Peninsula Substance Enforcement Team developed information on 43-year old Gregory Kuuttila indicating he had been transporting large quantities of methamphetamine into Houghton, Baraga, and Keweenaw counties over the last year. The investigation determined Kuuttila was traveling to the U.P. from Wisconsin on July 14th. Michigan State Police Homeland Security Team conducted a traffic stop near Bruce Crossing. A search of the vehicle resulted in the discovery of a half pound of methamphetamine with a street value of $10,000.
Laurium man arrested after stealing golf cart

HOUGHTON COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - A Laurium man is in the Houghton County Jail after stealing a golf cart and driving drunk. According to the Houghton County Sheriff’s Office, the Hancock City Police received a report about a stolen golf cart from the Hancock City Campground on Sunday. A...
