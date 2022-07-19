Portage Lake Lift Bridge work takes place next week

(Baraga County, MI) - The grassroots nonprofit organization Families Against Narcotics, or FAN, is launching a new branch in Baraga County today. The Macomb County based organization a community-based program for those seeking recovery from substance use disorder, those in recovery, family members affected by addiction, and community supporters. The launch of the Baraga County FAN chapter is being held in conjunction with a community substance use disorder training that Families Against Narcotics developed with a grant from the United States Drug Enforcement Administration’s ‘High Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas’ program.
