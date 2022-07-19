ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Junji Ito Maniac Anime Releases First Details

By Evan Valentine
ComicBook
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJunji Ito has spent decades weaving tales of horror that sent shivers down the spine of manga and anime fans for years, with the master of terror set to receive another anime adaptation thanks to Netflix. With Toonami's Uzumaki currently indefinitely delayed in order to give the creators more time to...

comicbook.com

ComicBook

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Cosplay Dives Into Stone Ocean With Ermes

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure is set to bring back the Stone Ocean on Netflix this September, with the previous finale seeing Jolyne Cujoh still trying to save the life of her father, Jotaro Kujo, while also trying to clear her name of a crime she didn't commit. While journeying through Green Dolphin Street Penitentiary, Jolyne made a number of allies, with one of the biggest being Ermes Costello. Now, prior to the return of the Stone Ocean, one cosplayer has brought one of Jolyne's strongest friends to life with a pitch-perfect take on the supporting character.
COMICS
ComicBook

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Releases English Dub Trailer

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero isn't just bringing back some familiar foes to face off against Gohan and Piccolo while Goku and Vegeta are off-world, it's throwing a few new villains into the mix via two androids known as Gamma 1 and Gamma 2. With the shonen movie having a panel at this year's San Diego Comic-Con, the film created by Toei Animation has dropped a new English trailer to get fans in North America prepared for its August 18th release date.
COMICS
ComicBook

My Hero Academia Season 6 Releases New Poster

My Hero Academia has kept a low profile since season five wrapped up, but the show will not stay off the radar for much longer. After all, the series is gunning for season six this fall. Now, we have been given a new look at the comeback courtesy of a poster, and it highlights all our favorites from Class 1-A.
COMICS
ComicBook

Chainsaw Man Cosplay Brings The New War Devil to Life

The second part of Chainsaw Man is underway and creator Tatsuki Fujimoto has taken the opportunity to veer the story from the titular character, Denji, and instead focus on a young high schooler named Asa Mitaka. Much like the former protagonist, Asa is holding a secret of her own in that her life was saved by the War Devil, granting her wild abilities that can help her transform random objects, or people, into nefarious weapons. Now, hot on the heels of her introduction, one cosplayer has brought the new "hero" of the series to life as Denji remains absent.
COMICS
Person
Junji Ito
Person
Romi Park
ComicBook

Fans React to X-Men 97's Magneto Twist

Marvel Studios is bringing the mutants back into the fold. Developed under the Marvel Animation division, X-Men '97 is a revival of X-Men: The Animated Series from the 1990s. This series is a direct sequel as well, as the storylines will continue where the original show left off. Fans got a deeper look at the project during Marvel Animation's presentation at San Diego Comic-Con today, including some official still images that revealed the team's line-up: Rogue, Beast, Gambit, Wolverine, Storm, Jean Grey, Cyclops, and Jubilee. Joining the ranks will be Cable, Bishop, Nightcrawler, and Morph as they battle the Hellfire Club of Emma Frost and Sebastian Shaw. In a twist, this iteration of the X-Men will be led by their usual arch-enemy: Magneto.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Netflix's One Piece Staff and Cast Celebrate Manga's 25th Anniversary With Special Message

Netflix is currently in the works with a new live-action One Piece series, and the cast and staff behind it have congratulated franchise creator Eiichiro Oda on the manga's 25th Anniversary! One Piece's manga first launched in the pages of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine back in 1997, and this Summer marked a full 25 years since it all began. With the manga now gearing up for the final saga of its run overall, a new feature film hitting theaters later this year, and likely most surprisingly, will be branching out with a new live-action series taking on the East Blue saga.
COMICS
ComicBook

Netflix's The Gray Man: Audiences Disagree With Critics on Rotten Tomatoes

Netflix's The Gray Man is a hit with audiences on Rotten Tomatoes. It would seem the viewing public disagrees with the professional impressions of the most expensive movie the streamer's ever made. At the time of writing, the audience score sits at 90% freshness. On the other side, the critics score is all the way down at 50%. That's a pretty big gulf, but also similar to other big blockbuster movies that haven't fared well with critics over time. Audiences just love these big spectacle action movies in a way that's hard to quantify. It will be interesting to see how the project fares on streaming and in theaters as things move along.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Today's Wordle Is Tricky

Today's Wordle features another interesting word that players should be able to solve without too many problems. We'll dig into today's Wordle puzzle later in the article, for those looking for some hints or clues. However, if you haven't done the puzzle yet, you may not want to scroll to the bottom of the article as we'll eventually discuss the answer.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Keanu Reeves Reveals Which Anime Series Got Him Into The Medium

Keanu Reeves is an anime fan, which might not come as a surprise to many considering the roles that he has taken throughout his acting career, though at this year's San Diego Comic-Con, the actor confirmed which major franchises helped make him a fan of the medium that originated in Japan. Arriving at the major convention to discuss his intellectual property BRZRKR, Reeves confirmed that an anime adaptation of the comic from BOOM! Stduios was on the way as well.
COMICS
ComicBook

Marvel Studios Confirms First Phase 7 Release Dates for 2026

Marvel Studios' fourth phase of movies will soon be over before Phase 5 starts with Secret Invasion next year. Not only that, but Kevin Feige also went on to reveal as least three movies in the outfit's Phase 6 slate, including Fantastic Four and the next two Avengers movies. But the reveals didn't stop there. Even though Phase 6 still has a handful of empty dates, Marvel Studios and Disney revealed dates it put on the calendar for the first batch of Phase 7 movies.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Deadpool 3 Trends After Disney+ Announcement

Deadpool 3 is trending thanks to a new Disney+ announcement. Deadpool, the sequel, and Logan are all headed to the streaming service tomorrow. With all of that in the air, Marvel fans are dreaming big when it comes to the third movie in Ryan Reynolds' series. Marvel Studios has a mega-panel scheduled for Saturday night and the expectations are already sky high. The possibility of Hugh Jackman rolling on-stage with Kevin Feige near the end would effectively tear the roof off of Hall H. Nothing is confirmed, but that's never stopped fans from dreaming big in the past. Rumors resurfaced of a project called The Mutants this week that would see the MCU debut even more of their mutant character. (But maybe not the X-Men right out of the gate.) Check out some of the responses down below!
MOVIES
ComicBook

Fantastic Four Release Date Officially Revealed at Comic-Con 2022

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is about to get a lot more fantastic. On Saturday, during their mega panel at San Diego Comic-Con, Marvel Studios announced the first details surrounding their highly-anticipated Fantastic Four reboot. This includes the film's release date, with the long-awaited project set to debut in theaters on November 8, 2024.
MOVIES
The Associated Press

Jordan Peele's ‘Nope’ debuts at No. 1 with $44 million

Jordan Peele ’s UFO thriller “Nope” topped the North American charts in its first weekend in theaters with an estimated $44 million in ticket sales, Universal Pictures said Sunday. Though it doesn’t come close to the $71 million debut of “Us,” it is still significantly impressive for an original, R-rated film — and the biggest of the pandemic for an original screenplay. “Nope,” which opened on 3,785 theaters in the U.S. and Canada, is the most expensive film Peele has made to date with a reported $68 million production budget, not accounting for marketing and promotion costs. “Us” cost around $20 million to produce, while “Get Out” was made for only $4.5 million. Both films ultimately made over $255 million worldwide. Critics were largely positive about “ Nope,” which stars Daniel Kaluuya, Keke Palmer and Steven Yeun and pays homage to UFO films like “Close Encounters of the Third Kind” and “Signs,” and is currently resting at 83% on Rotten Tomatoes. “It’s a great number,” said Jim Orr, Universal’s president of domestic distribution. “It’s amazing how broadly it’s playing too.”
MOVIES
ComicBook

WWE's Zelina Vega Takes on Demon Slayer's Inosuke With New Cosplay

While there has never been an official WWE anime, the biggest organization in the world of professional wrestling has had a number of references to the animation medium that arose from Japan. Tag Teams like the New Day have arrived in the ring wearing Saiyan armor from Dragon Ball fame while female superstars such as Sasha Banks wore an outfit patterned from the design of Sailor Moon. Now, Zelina Vega, who is definitely one of WWE's biggest anime fans, has shared some Demon Slayer cosplay of her own.
COMICS
ComicBook

Secret Invasion Release Date and Logo Revealed at Comic-Con 2022

Secret Invasion will be the first Marvel Studios Original series of Phase 5, Kevin Feige announced during Marvel's Comic-Con panel on Saturday. The Marvel chief revealed the series, which reunites Samuel L. Jackson's Nick Fury and Ben Mendelsohn's Skrull Talos after the events of 2019's Captain Marvel, will stream on Disney+ in spring 2023. A new logo was unveiled as part of the Marvel Studios Phase 5 slate, which will begin with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (in theaters February 2023) and end with the just-announced Thunderbolts on July 26, 2024. See the new look at Marvel's Secret Invasion below.
COMICS
ComicBook

Comic-Con 2022: First Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Art Surfaces Online

San Diego Comic-Con has usually been home to some big reveals throughout the years and this year, Marvel's only getting started. Ahead of the studio's "mega-panel" Saturday night, Marvel Studios visual development head Andy Park unveiled the first official look at Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, including the suits for Stinger (Kathryn Newton) and Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors).
SAN DIEGO, CA
ComicBook

Comic-Con 2022: Marvel Zombies Release Frame Revealed, Will Be TV-MA

After the first season of Marvel's What If...? introduced the world of the apocalypse with its zombie-centric episode, Marvel Studios Animation is going all-in on the concept. An entire Marvel Zombies series is on the way, focusing on the heroes that remain alive trying to take out the former heroes that have turned into members of the undead. Fans have been anxiously awaiting the new series, but the Marvel Studios Animation panel at San Diego Comic-Con unfortunately confirmed that the wait will be a little longer than we'd hoped.
COMICS
ComicBook

John Wick Chapter 4 First Look Revealed

Months after the debut of their first footage at CinemaCon, Lionsgate has released the first official photo from John Wick Chapter 4, featuring Keanu Reeves in the lead role standing amid a number of candles. The movie, which is part of a two-part planned finale for Reeves' fan-favorite assassin, is set for a release in March, and stars Reeves alongside his The Matrix co-star Laurence Fishburne. The image was delivered via text, to fans who had signed up for updates from the studio over the course of the last year or so, after a brief tease sent out via text earlier this week.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Comic-Con 2022: Secret Invasion's Cobie Smulders Teases Growing Army of Skrulls

During last night's Hall H presentation at San Diego Comic-Con, Marvel Studios unveiled the first look at the upcoming Disney+ series Secret Invasion. Created Kyle Bradstreet for Disney+, adapting the 2008 Marvel Comics event series of the same name by Brian Michael Bendis and Leinil Francis Yu, Secret Invasion prominently features Maria Hill, played by Cobie Smulders, as she tries to defend Earth from an invasion. The alien Skrulls are involved, and were the villains of the comic book series that inspired the television show, but their role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe version of the story remains less clear.
COMICS
ComicBook

Teen Wolf: The Movie Teaser Released at Comic-Con

The wait is finally over. On Thursday, Paramount+ released the first official teaser trailer for Teen Wolf The Movie during the film's Hall H panel at San Diego Comic-Con. The teaser is the best look yet at the eagerly anticipated film and also gives viewers a taste of the terrifying evil that has emerged in Beacon Hills, an evil that seems poised to test the supernatural creatures like none before it. The intense teaser shows nearly all of the film's main characters in grave peril as well as some major emotional reveals — including the return of Allison Argent (Crystal Reed). You can check it out for yourself below.
MOVIES

