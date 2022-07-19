McKinney officers respond to two aggravated assault calls, assorted thefts in past week

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Two men were arrested earlier this month for the murder of former University of Oklahoma football player Du'Vonta Lampkin, according to an arrest warrant. On July 8, 22-year-old Antwan Franklin and 24-year-old Erick Garcia were booked into the Dallas County jail where they both face a capital murder charge and a combined bail amount of $1.25 million.At approximately 10:10 p.m. May 5, Dallas police responded to a a call at 500 S. Ervay St. When officers arrived, they found 25-year-old Lampkin dead from an apparent gunshot wound. His black and white designer backpack, cell phone, and wallet were all missing, police said.Detectives shortly discovered that the location was an Airbnb that was being rented by a friend for Lampkin to stay at while he waited to move into a new apartment. He was due to check out of the apartment the next day.According to the arrest warrant, a detective obtained Instagram records for Franklin and found he suggested robbing Lampkin to Garcia because "he has a lot of money on him" and is "friendly" and has "no gun."

DALLAS, TX ・ 21 HOURS AGO