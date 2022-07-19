ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mckinney, TX

McKinney officers respond to two aggravated assault calls, assorted thefts in past week

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMcKinney Police Department officers responded to two calls of aggravated assault...

Plano officers respond to incidents of aggravated assault and theft

Plano Police Department officers responded to five aggravated assault reports and two robbery calls in the past week, according to community crime map data. The first of the aggravated assault reports took place at 12:01 a.m. July 12, at a home on the 5900 block of Glendower Lane.
PLANO, TX
News Channel 25

Dallas police officer charged with DWI

DALLAS — A Dallas police officer was charged for driving while intoxicated on Monday, the Dallas Police Department said. Dallas police said Det. Joe Morin was charged with the DWI by the Mesquite Police Department located in a suburb of the Greater Dallas area. Det. Morin first joined the...
DALLAS, TX
Carrollton officers respond to aggravated assault, robberies in past week

Carrollton Police Department officers responded to three reports of aggravated assault along with other assorted crimes during the past week, according to community crime map reports. Officers responded to an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon incident at 10:13 a.m. July 12, at an apartment complex on the 4000 block...
CARROLLTON, TX
DUNCANVILLE POLICE FIND SHOOTING VICTIM INSIDE A VEHICLE

Duncanville, TX – On Monday, July 18th, 2022, at approximately 7:58 PM, the Duncanville Police Department responded to a call for service regarding a shooting with injuries at 200 Jellison Boulevard. The initial 911 caller advised someone inside a vehicle at that location had been shot. Officers arrived within...
DUNCANVILLE, TX
Dallas police detective arrested in Mesquite for DWI

MESQUITE, Texas - A Dallas police detective was arrested by Mesquite police and charged with DWI. Dallas PD confirmed that Det. Joe Morin is on administrative leave while internal affairs investigate. Mesquite police say Morin was arrested Monday around 1:30 a.m. at the corner of Main Street and Belt Line...
MESQUITE, TX
Denton police seeking hospital purse theft suspects

The Denton Police Department is seeking information about two suspects who allegedly stole wallets from hospital employees last month. On the morning of June 2, a suspect entered an office at Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Denton and stole credit cards, ID and checks from an employee’s purse that was inside a desk, according to a Denton PD bulletin. Then in the late morning or early afternoon that same day, a suspect went into an office at Medical City of Denton and stole an employee’s purse, which had ID, credit cards and keys.
DENTON, TX
Two Teens in Custody in Connection to Local Fire

On Tuesday, the Collin County Fire Marshal’s Office announced that two adolescents had been detained in connection to a fire that burned many homes under construction in a McKinney neighborhood. The teens, whose identities were withheld due to their age, are accused of felony criminal mischief for their roles...
MCKINNEY, TX
DeSoto Sheriff Locates Robbery Suspect

According to an alert from DeSoto Sheriff's Department, around 9am this morning, Progressive Bank in Logansport was robbed. The suspect, identified in the picture with vehicle, is described as a slender black male, black shirt, jeans and high top Air Jordan's. Suspect was in a maroon truck, TX RSS2757. If...
DESOTO, TX
The Colony police report drowning at Hidden Cove Park

At 5:08 p.m. Tuesday, The Colony Police Department responded to Hidden Cove Park for a report of a possible drowning in Lake Lewisiville. Officers received information that a 20-year-old male from Frisco who was swimming with family members in a swim area of the park, went underwater and did not resurface. The area where the swimmer went under is approximately 10 feet deep.
THE COLONY, TX
Public Safety
Plano FD provides details on July 20th home explosion

An explosion at a home in the 700 block of Shantara Lane in Plano Wednesday night damaged two homes, but no one was injured according to emergency responders. According to Michael Carr, community outreach and education captain with the Plano Fire Department, units responded to an alarm investigation and upon arriving at the scene found debris in the road and yard of the home. At this time, as of 11 p.m., the incident is under investigation. Representatives with Atmos Energy were also on the scene of the explosion.
Police respond to drowning at Hidden Cove Park on July 19

At 5:08 p.m. Tuesday July 19, 2022, The Colony Police Department responded to Hidden Cove Park for a report of a possible drowning in Lake Lewisville. Officers received information that a 20-year-old male from Frisco who was swimming with family members in a swim area of the park, went underwater and did not resurface. The area where the swimmer went under is approximately 10 feet deep. Lewisville Fire Department Dive Team responded to the scene and located the body at 6:25 p.m. near the area where he went missing.
THE COLONY, TX
Azle hit-and-run suspect arrested

An Azle man was arrested Tuesday in connection with a May hit-and-run death of an Azle woman. Azle Police Department detectives arrested Ryan Ellis Collier, 46, on a charge of an accident involving death, a second-degree felony, police stated in a news release. Investigators identified Collier in the accident that caused the death of Amber Linehan Lemke, 40.
AZLE, TX
Man Alleges Medical Neglect in Local County Jail

The family of a Collin County man who was incarcerated in the Denton County jail claims he did not receive appropriate medical treatment while in custody, The Dallas Morning News reports. Gregory Corley was involved in a motorcycle crash in 2019, and a stent had to be inserted in his...
DENTON COUNTY, TX
Couple charged with leaving dogs without proper food or water

Temple, Tx (FOX44) – A 35-year-old woman has been brought back to Bell County to face charges of cruelty to animals, accused of leaving three dogs locked in a house without adequate food or water. Katherine Lynn Schilling was arrested in Gainesville in Cooke County, Texas on a warrant...
TEMPLE, TX
Police: 2 men arrested, charged with murder of former OU football player

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Two men were arrested earlier this month for the murder of former University of Oklahoma football player Du'Vonta Lampkin, according to an arrest warrant. On July 8, 22-year-old Antwan Franklin and 24-year-old Erick Garcia were booked into the Dallas County jail where they both face a capital murder charge and a combined bail amount of $1.25 million.At approximately 10:10 p.m. May 5, Dallas police responded to a a call at 500 S. Ervay St. When officers arrived, they found 25-year-old Lampkin dead from an apparent gunshot wound. His black and white designer backpack, cell phone, and wallet were all missing, police said.Detectives shortly discovered that the location was an Airbnb that was being rented by a friend for Lampkin to stay at while he waited to move into a new apartment. He was due to check out of the apartment the next day.According to the arrest warrant, a detective obtained Instagram records for Franklin and found he suggested robbing Lampkin to Garcia because "he has a lot of money on him" and is "friendly" and has "no gun."
DALLAS, TX

