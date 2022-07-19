ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Pierce drivers to expect detour at Savannah Road rail crossing due to Brightline work

By Olivia McKelvey
 1 day ago
FORT PIERCE— Brightline construction continues to cause detours here as the railroad inches closer toward completion of its 168-mile railroad extension from West Palm Beach to Orlando International Airport.

The railroad crossing at Savannah Road will be closed 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday through Aug. 2.

Column: Brightline service coming 'round the bend; public watchdogs must start barking | Our View

Martin County detours: East Stuart drivers to encounter two-week detours from Brightline construction

Test runs: Brightline makes an unofficial debut with its first train through the Treasure Coast

Eastbound traffic will be detoured south on U.S. 1 to Weatherbee Road, then east on Weatherbee to Indian River Drive and then north.

Westbound traffic will go south on Indian River Drive to Weatherbee Road, then west on Weatherbee to U.S. 1 and then continue north.

Brightline's $2.7 billion extension of higher-speed passenger rail service is expected to be complete next year.

Olivia McKelvey is TCPalm's watchdog reporter for St. Lucie County. You can reach her at olivia.mckelvey@tcpalm.com, 772-521-4380 and on Twitter @olivia_mckelvey.

