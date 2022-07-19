ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, IN

Police: Richmond man killed by train after falling asleep on tracks

By Joe Hopkins
 1 day ago
FILE (Getty Images)

RICHMOND, Ind. — A Richmond man was killed by a train after falling asleep on the railroad tracks, the Richmond Police Department announced Tuesday.

At about 10:40 a.m. Sunday, police were called to the area of 620 N. 23rd Street, where railroad tracks sit behind the address.

Officers arrived to find a man — later identified as James M. Wallace — who had been struck by a train. He was taken to Reid Health, where he died from his injuries.

RPD said a preliminary investigation shows Wallace was asleep on the tracks and unable make it off before the train hit him. Police have not released further details.

