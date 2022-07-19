ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crawford County, PA

Rowdy horse and buggies lead to arrest for alleged underage drinking

By Corey Morris
abc27 News
abc27 News
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03kwF0_0gkwIOkH00
In this Dec. 4, 2013 photo an Amish buggy and horse travels down a road in Arthur, Ill., in Douglas County, which has the second highest percentage of Illinoisans… Read More

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Pennsylvania State Police recently responded to a call of rowdy horse and buggies and made an arrest for charges related to underage drinking.

At about 12:17 a.m. on July 16, PSP Troopers were dispatched to the 25000 block of Byler Road in Sparta Township (Crawford County). The station was dispatched to the location for reports of beer cans being thrown from horse and buggies and kids hanging off them, a PSP report said.

While patrolling, troopers found a male juvenile sitting on the side of the road. PSP alleges the juvenile was under the influence of alcohol and underage.

According to the PSP report, the 16-year-old Spartansburg male was arrested, transported home and released to a parent. Charges were filed.

The incident comes less than a month after a handful of underage males were arrested and charged when a horse and buggy was pulled over at the 24000 block of Britton Run Road, also in Sparta Township.

Comments / 0

Related
erienewsnow.com

Pair Arrested, $212K Worth of Drugs Seized in Millcreek

Police arrested two suspects Tuesday after $212,000 worth of drugs were seized from a Millcreek Township residence. Tyree Spearman, 27, and Tiffany Wilson, 27, were both arraigned and taken to the Erie County Prison. The investigation started when police received an anonymous tip about drug activity at the beginning of...
MILLCREEK TOWNSHIP, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Crawford County, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Home, PA
Crawford County, PA
Crime & Safety
explore venango

Cranberry Couple Charged Following Domestic Incident

CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Cranberry couple face assault and related charges following a domestic dispute that occurred on Hill City Road on June 28. Court documents indicate Franklin-based State Police filed criminal charges against 33-year-old Kevin Jon Laroche Jr., and 36-year-old Karly Sue Sorensen-Laroche, both of Cranberry.
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
explore venango

Area Man Behind Bars for Allegedly Stealing Car in Emlenton

EMLENTON, Pa. (EYT) – An area man is in jail for allegedly stealing a car in Emlenton on Monday. According to court documents, Franklin-based State Police filed criminal charges against 51-year-old Jesse Lee Armstrong, of Emlenton, in Magisterial District Judge Patrick E. Lowrey’s office on Monday, July 19.
EMLENTON, PA
erienewsnow.com

State Police Investigate Retail Theft from Walmart in Edinboro

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a retail theft from the Walmart in Edinboro. It happened at the store at 108 Washington Towne Blvd N. in Washington Township. Troopers did not specify when it happened. The man in the photo swapped price tags from a $30 item to a $170 item...
EDINBORO, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Horse And Buggy#Underage Drinking#Rowdy#Alcohol#Pennsylvania State Police#Psp#Britton Run Road
chautauquatoday.com

16-year-old faces Family Court appearance after burglary in progress

A 16-year-old male is facing an appearance in Chautauqua County Family Court after a report of a burglary in process Saturday evening on Jamestown's east side. Jamestown Police say the homeowners told responding officers that when they returned home, they observed an unknown male inside their residence. He took off running with items taken from the residence and the homeowner attempted to run after him. Officers were able to locate a male matching his description a short distance away, and when the officers attempt to stop him, he fled on foot. After a lengthy foot chase, police were able to take the male into custody without further incident in a parking lot. The juvenile from Jamestown was charged with burglary in the 2nd degree, criminal mischief 3rd and petit larceny. He was transported to the Juvenile Bureau where police say he was released to his parents due to the Raise the Age law. He'll appear in Youth Part Court at a later date to answer the charges.
JAMESTOWN, NY
abc27.com

Thief steals 500 gallons of gas in Lancaster County

WEST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Police in Lancaster County are looking for someone who stole 500 gallons of gas. The West Lampeter Township Police Department says the fuel theft occurred on July 14 around 2 a.m. The suspects in the pictured white van arrived at Liberty gas station on Willow Street Pike and bypassed the security system on the fuel pumps.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
erienewsnow.com

Jamestown Man Accused of Animal Abuse By Neighbors

JAMESTOWN – A Jamestown dog owner is facing a slew of animal neglect accusations by those in his neighborhood. And now, the Jamestown Police Department has launched a formal inquiry into the matter. “We first noticed the dog last summer, he was very skinny then, and we tried contacting...
JAMESTOWN, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
YourErie

Police seek answers following recent string of suspected arson incidents in Titusville

Following multiple incidents of suspected arson over the weekend, authorities in Titusville are now seeking answers. The Pennsylvania State fire marshal is assisting the Titusville police and fire departments with this investigation. The Titusville Fire Department chief said that there were nearly a dozen incidents of arson that took place this past weekend. The Titusville […]
TITUSVILLE, PA
erienewsnow.com

Franklin Man Scammed out of $3,500 in Gift Cards

A Franklin man is out $3,500 after falling victim to a gift card scam, according to Pennsylvania State Police. A person claiming to be with Spectrum contacted the 65-year-old man and conned him into buying multiple gift cards, troopers said. The victim then provided the card information to the scammer,...
FRANKLIN, PA
WKBN

Woman cut by flying glass after Youngstown police answer gunfire call

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Reports said a 35-year-old woman was cut late Tuesday by flying glass after a house she was in was shot up on the South Side. Police were called about 11:40 p.m. for a gunshot sensor for 20 rounds fired in the 200 block of East Auburndale Avenue, and when they arrived, a man on a front porch flagged officers down and said a woman in the home had been shot.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Scammer tricks 87-year-old Grove City area man out of $9,000

A Grove City area man fell victim to a common scam, and it cost him thousands of dollars. An 87-year-old Liberty Township man told State Police in Mercer County that he was tricked into believing that a family member was involved in an auto accident, and $9,000 dollars were needed to get a pregnant woman out of jail.
GROVE CITY, OH
WKBN

2 cars damaged by gunfire at Youngstown gas station

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Police said they do not have a motive after two cars were damaged by gunfire early Tuesday evening. Police were called about 6:20 p.m. to an 1822 Mahoning Ave. gas station for gunfire and found several shell casings nearby as well as the damaged cars.
abc27 News

abc27 News

17K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

abc27.com is your local source for breaking news, the latest headlines, severe weather, sports, and traffic in Harrisburg, York, Lancaster, Lebanon. WHTM-TV is your ABC television affiliate in all of south-central Pennsylvania.

 https://abc27.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy