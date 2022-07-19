ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Mingo Sheriff's Office trying to identify vehicle, driver in hit-and-run investigation

By JEFF MORRIS
wchstv.com
Cover picture for the articleMINGO COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — The Mingo County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help...

wchstv.com

WSAZ

Man charged after woman loses baby in crash

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man has been charged after deputies say he caused a crash under the influence that led to a woman losing her unborn baby. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s office says Timothy Wickline has been charged with DUI causing death after a crash along I-77 South just after 6:30 a.m. on July 18.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WVNT-TV

Raleigh County Sheriffs looking for missing man

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in searching for a missing man. According to the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office, William Dustin Bowen was last seen in the Flat Top area on July 7, 2022. He is approximately six feet tall and weighs 170 pounds.
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
wchstv.com

Missing man reported in Raleigh County

RALEIGH COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — The Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance for help in finding a man reported missing. William Dustin Bowen was last seen July 7 in the Flat Top area, according to a post Wednesday on the sheriff’s office Facebook page.
wchstv.com

One person killed in two-vehicle crash in Pike County, Kentucky

ELKHORN CITY, Ky. (WCHS) — Kentucky State Police said one person died in a two-vehicle crash Saturday night in Pike County. James Kelly, 44, of Pikeville died at the scene of a crash that occurred about 9:30 p.m., Kentucky State Police said in a news release. The crash was...
PIKE COUNTY, KY
wklw.com

Two Floyd Co Men Charged with Unlawful Imprisonment in Pike Co

Two Floyd Co men have been arrested in Pike Co after they allegedly ambushed another man and held him prisoner. According to the Pikeville Police Dept. Officers arrested 24 year-old Stephen Hamilton of Teaberry and 33 year-old Levi Tackettof McDowell. Both men are accused of waiting at an apartment complex, for a man to visit a woman who lives there, but when the man arrived, Hamilton and Tackett allegedly took the man’s gun and then held him at gunpoint. When Officers arrived at the scene, they say both men tried to run, but where quickly apprehended. Pikeville Officers found the victim bleeding and with injuries to his head and face. Hamilton and Tackett were charged with unlawful imprisonment, assault and other charges.
PIKEVILLE, KY
q95fm.net

One Dead Following Two-Vehicle Collision

Troopers with the Kentucky State Police were called to the scene of a crash involving a Silver Ram 2500 and a Kia Spectra, near Elkhorn Creek in Pike County. The incident took place on Saturday, July 16th. According to police, the driver of the Ram truck, 44-year-old Dusty Ratliff, is...
PIKE COUNTY, KY
wchstv.com

Kanawha deputies release names of couple found dead in Sissonville

SISSONVILLE, W.Va. (WCHS) — Kanawha County deputies have released the names of two people found dead on Sunday inside a home in Sissonville. Steven Sloan, 66, and Kathryn Sloan, 57, were found dead inside inside their home on Walker Drive, deputies said. The Sloans were married. Deputies said the...
SISSONVILLE, WV
WSAZ

Break-in at pharmacy caught on camera

BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Workers at a pharmacy in Boyd County were forced to deal with the aftermath of a break-in early Tuesday morning. The Boyd County Sheriff’s Department says two suspects broke into Med Save Boyd, located along U.S. 60 a couple miles from the Cannonsburg exit of Interstate 64.
BOYD COUNTY, KY
WSAZ

Police investigating shooting along busy road in Huntington

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Police are investigating after they say a man was shot along a busy road in Huntington. It happened about 10:20 p.m. Monday in the 2500 block of 5th Avenue. “You’re just laying in bed, and bang a gun goes off, and you don’t really know where...
HUNTINGTON, WV
wchstv.com

Recycling center manager says it's hard to detect thieves regarding copper wiring sales

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — People driving along Interstate 64 or I-77 in the Charleston area recently may have noticed their drive was especially dark. That's because Kanawha County Sheriff's deputies arrested and charged a man with stealing copper from the base of several interstate light fixtures and selling it to recycling centers over a six month period.
CHARLESTON, WV
wchstv.com

Rollover crash involving coal truck reported in Fayette County

FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Fayette County dispatchers said state Route 61 outside of Montgomery was shut down Monday morning after a coal truck rollover. The Montgomery Volunteer Fire Department reported that one person was transported to the hospital with injuries that did not appear to be life threatening.
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
Metro News

Thieves steal thousands of dollars in copper from interstate light poles

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Motorists who routinely travel I-64 and I-77 through Charleston during the nighttime hours may have noticed in recent months some of the major interchanges are a lot more dim than had been the case just a few months ago. Investigators uncovered a theft ring which stole massive amounts of copper wire from the brand new light towers and left substantial damage behind.
CHARLESTON, WV
wymt.com

Former corrections officer pleads guilty to falsifying report

ASHLAND, Ky. (WYMT) - A former correctional officer at the Eastern Kentucky Correctional Center (EKCC) entered a plea agreement on July 11 which alleges that he destroyed, altered or falsified records in a federal investigation and tampered with a witness, victim or informant. The plea agreement state that in July...
ASHLAND, KY
Metro News

Two dead in Kanawha County shooting

SISSONVILLE, W.Va. — A man and woman were found dead of gunshot wounds Sunday evening in Kanawha County. The bodies were discovered at a residence on Walker Drive in the Sissonville area. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department is investigating.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV

