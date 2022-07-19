ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

Why it's getting more expensive to move

By Erin Miller
WTKR News 3
WTKR News 3
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47F4RF_0gkwHiEu00

NORFOLK, Va. - These days the cost of living is so expensive that a growing number of people can't afford to live in their homes.

As mortgages and rents increase, the hunt is on for somewhere cheaper. However, once you find a new place to settle down, you need to figure out the moving process.

According to a new study by Hire A Helper, this year, 2022, is the most expensive year in history to move.

They found nationwide that moving costs are 9% higher than they were in 2021. In Virginia, the costs are 15% higher and in North Carolina, the costs are 11% higher.

As to why, experts point to demand, inflation, supply chain issues and fuel prices.

Knowing this, it's important to ask yourself a few questions before starting the moving process:

  • How far are you moving?
  • How many things are you taking with you? Does that include large, bulky furniture?
  • How much help are you going to need?

For example, the company said moving "on-site only" can cost a minimum of $350 whereas "loading and unloading" was close to $600. Hire A Helper said that August is also the most expensive month to move so those prices can fluctuate.

If you need to hire a moving company, experts said it's important to ask the right questions:

  • What are the reviews? Have others been satisfied with the service?
  • Do they charge by weight, time, distance, or another measure?
  • Do they offer liability coverage?
  • Is the price a static price or is it subject to change?

Considering cost is based on city and services, click here for a moving cost calculator .

If you have a consumer tip or a story you want the News 3 Problem Solvers to look into email problemsolvers@wtkr.com.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WHSV

Virginia Realtors: Median housing cost in VA topping $400K

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The median cost of a house has skyrocketed 40% in the last five years, topping $400,000 in May according to Virginia Realtors Association. With both interest rates and mortgages rising, it can be an expensive time to look for a new home. While the pandemic made...
VIRGINIA STATE
WRIC - ABC 8News

Virginia Board reduces necessary hours to obtain cosmetology license

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Board for Barbers and Cosmetology voted to reduce the number of hours required to obtain a cosmetology license from 1,500 hours to 1,000. The board, under the Department of Professional and Occupational Regulation (DPOR), conducted the vote at its most recent meeting on July 11. A panel of advisors were assembled, including representatives of businesses, public schools, and private career and technical schools.
VIRGINIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Norfolk, VA
Real Estate
State
Virginia State
Norfolk, VA
Business
City
Supply, VA
Local
Virginia Business
City
Norfolk, VA
Local
Virginia Real Estate
WFXR

How the pandemic is impacting Virginia restaurants

(WFXR) — As hospitality businesses seek to bounce back after the pandemic, there have been recent dining frustrations in southwest Virginia. Some restaurant owners and customers fear that things may never get back to pre-pandemic levels of service. The manager at Cabo Fish Taco in Roanoke says they are facing challenges, such as expensive ingredients […]
ROANOKE, VA
WTKR News 3

Tampon shortage hitting shelves in Hampton Roads

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - You may have noticed the latest item missing from store shelves — tampons. Experts say the tampon shortage stems from supply chain issues surrounding cotton and plastic. Those materials are used to make personal protective equipment, which was in high demand during the pandemic. "It's...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
fox4beaumont.com

As demand for marijuana in Oregon plummets, so does the price

PORTLAND, Ore. (KATU) — There is record-high inflation nationwide but not everything is increasing in price. The price of cannabis in Oregon took a nosedive over the past year and sales are also on a downward spiral. In July of last year, the price of a pound of marijuana...
PORTLAND, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Moving Company#Gas Prices#Mortgage#Hire A Helper
GOBankingRates

14 Arizona Cities Where Home Prices Are Skyrocketing

Retirees have long flocked to Arizona for its affordable cost of living and mild winters, and the state has seen a large population boom in recent years. From 2010 to 2020, Arizona’s population grew by nearly 12%, moveBuddha reported. Although Arizona is still a relatively affordable state, it has...
ARIZONA STATE
WRIC - ABC 8News

Virginia Energy Assistance Program offers cooling assistance

(WFXR) — The Virginia Energy Assistance Program (EAP) is accepting applications for its cooling assistance. This assistance helps low-income households with home energy needs such as buying or repairing cooling equipment, electric bill assistance, and security deposit assistance. According to the AEP, you must have a household income of...
VIRGINIA STATE
upr.org

Utah sees a big drop in housing prices

Utah has now seen one of the biggest housing price cuts in the nation. Salt Lake City has taken the third highest ranking in price cuts according to data from Redfin, which saw more than half of homes on the market with lowered housing prices. Boise, Idaho and Denver, Colorado took the number one and two spots.
UTAH STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Gas Price
moderncampground.com

335-Site Campground Coming to North Carolina

The Currituck County Board of Commissioners (North Carolina) unanimously approved a zoning change that could allow a 335-site campground on the H2OBX Waterpark property in Powells Point. According to a report, its applicant, H20BX Waterpark Ltd., would still need to go back to the commissioners to obtain plan approval to...
CURRITUCK COUNTY, NC
northernvirginiamag.com

The NoVA Farmers Markets to Visit for Incredible Locally Grown Produce This Summer

Fill your table with farm-fresh finds when you shop these must-visit farmers markets. When it comes to snacking in the summer heat, it’s best to get back to basics: fresh fruits, vegetables, and anything else you can get directly from the land. Fortunately, Northern Virginia does few things better than farming, so we’ve rounded up the farmers markets that will sell you the sweetest watermelon and the juiciest tomato.
HERNDON, VA
Inside Nova

COVID-19 case levels remain high in Northern Virginia, but impacts minimal

Driven by new variants, COVID-19 case levels remain significantly higher than they were either of the past two summers in Northern Virginia, even though by one estimate only a small portion of cases are actually being reported. However, the high case levels have not translated into substantial increases in hospitalizations...
VIRGINIA STATE
Inside Nova

Most valuable crops grown in Virginia

Compiled a list of the most valuable crops produced in Virginia using data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
VIRGINIA STATE
WTKR News 3

What happens when you dial 988 in Virginia?

NORFOLK, Va. - All you have to do to now get in contact with the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is dial 988. The new number launched Saturday with the goal of making it easy to remember what to dial. In Virginia if you dial, it will most likely be answered...
VIRGINIA STATE
WFXR

Beware of tiny turkeys across Virginia

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Time to talk a little turkey, with little being the operative term. This is the time of year baby turkeys, known as ‘poults,’ hatch. They can often be seen with their mothers near nesting areas in wooded or grassy regions. The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources is urging people to be […]
VIRGINIA STATE
WTKR News 3

WTKR News 3

43K+
Followers
11K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Norfolk, Virginia news and weather from WTKR News 3, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wtkr.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy