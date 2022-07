PORTSMOUTH, OH (WOWK) – Neighbors in the Mound Park area of Portsmouth continue to grieve the tragic death of Zsailynn Conley, who was just four years old when he was shot and killed on his front porch. “It was heartbreaking to the entire community,” says Karen Hill, the spokesperson for the Mound Park Neighborhood Watch […]

PORTSMOUTH, OH ・ 15 HOURS AGO