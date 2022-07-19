SR-99 reopens following big rig crash

MANTECA, Calif. (KTXL) — All lanes along State Route 99 near Jack Tone Road have been reopened following a big rig crash on Tuesday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

CHP said that the crash occurred at 7:19 a.m. when a solo semi-truck collided with the center divider, causing major front-end damage and debris across the number one lane.

No injuries were reported, according to CHP.

