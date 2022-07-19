SR-99 reopens following big rig crash
MANTECA, Calif. (KTXL) — All lanes along State Route 99 near Jack Tone Road have been reopened following a big rig crash on Tuesday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.
CHP said that the crash occurred at 7:19 a.m. when a solo semi-truck collided with the center divider, causing major front-end damage and debris across the number one lane.
No injuries were reported, according to CHP.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.
Comments / 0