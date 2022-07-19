Upgrade Your Work Space With Up to $250 Off Select Tech at Office Depot

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 18, 2022-- Comet, provider of the leading development platform for machine learning (ML) teams from startup to enterprise, today announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Comet to its 2022 Emerging Vendors list in the AI/Machine Learning Tools category. This annual list recognizes the fast-rising technology vendors that have exhibited a commitment to driving positive change and continuous growth in the IT channel by delivering innovative, cutting-edge solutions. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220718005238/en/ CRN has named Comet to its 2022 Emerging Vendors list in the AI/Machine Learning Tools category (Graphic: Business Wire)
