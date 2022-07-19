ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

Upgrade Your Work Space With Up to $250 Off Select Tech at Office Depot

By Robin Mosley
CNET
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSchool is almost here and your kids might be in need of new equipment. Instead of spending a lot of money on technology, check out this tech sale at Office Depot where you can save up to $250 on select tech products. Want to make it easier for kids...

www.cnet.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNET

Woot's Latest Sale Offers Popular Amazon Devices From as Little as $9 Today Only

Prime Day may be in the rearview mirror, but the deals on Amazon devices aren't over just yet. Amazon-owned Woot has just kicked off a one-day sale on a huge selection of Amazon hardware offering popular products from as little as $9. The sale features both brand new and preowned devices in a variety of categories so you can save on smart speakers, streaming sticks, security cameras and more. Better yet, place an order of $10 or more and you can get an extra $4 off with coupon code SAVE4.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

Microsoft Surface Pro 8 with keyboard is $350 off right now

Best Buy has slashed the price of the Microsoft Surface Pro 8 with the Surface Pro Type Cover to just $900, after a $350 discount to the bundle’s original price of $1,250. It’s the perfect choice if you can’t decide between laptop deals and tablet deals, as this 2-in-1 laptop can switch between the two forms, depending on what you need. There’s no information on how long the price cut will be available though, so if you want to take advantage of this special offer for the Microsoft Surface Pro 8 with keyboard, there’s no time to waste — push through with the purchase right away.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Office Depot#Tech#Workspace#Laptop#Intel Core#Digital
CNET

Is Whole Foods Actually Cheaper? We Did the Math

This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. Whole Foods has long been thought of as a prohibitively expensive supermarket for many. But times -- and the national grocer's business model -- have changed. There's even an argument to be made that you could save money by shopping at Whole Foods.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
CNET

Snapchat Now Works on Your Computer, but Only if You Pay

Snapchat now works on your computer. The social media company introduced Snapchat for Web on Monday, which allows people to continue their Snap conversations online by going to web.snapchat.com. For now, the service only works on the Chrome browser and is limited to Snapchat Plus subscribers. The company plans to...
CELL PHONES
CNET

Amazon Worker Dies on Prime Day, OSHA Investigates Warehouse Conditions

An Amazon worker died at a New Jersey warehouse during the week of Prime Day, the e-commerce giant's annual discount blitz, prompting an investigation by the US Department of Labor. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration also opened a broader investigation into Amazon warehouse working conditions, according to the company.
ORLANDO, FL
Tom's Hardware

AMD Noise Suppression Video Breaks Cover

AMD today released a new video on its official YouTube channel, which apparently revealed a new feature in its Adrenalin drivers. We say ‘apparently’ as the video was quickly set to private. However, some traces of its contents remain, as well as a few other clues about its subject: ‘AMD Noise Suppression’.
COMPUTERS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Lenovo
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Laptops
The Independent

11 best home printers to upgrade your wireless office setup

While wireless home printers might be quite a normal concept now, it was only a few years ago that technology caused a huge shift in printer design.We’re sure that everyone reading this has, at some point, frantically tried to connect one to the back of the computer. All the while being worried that the ink cartridges have leaked or the paper you short-sightedly already put in the tray is about to spill out.No more. The wireless printer is now, understandably, wildly popular, almost consigning its poor wired relative to the dustbin.It’s easier to use and much more versatile, usually with...
ELECTRONICS
PC Gamer

Western Digital's 22TB hard drives are available to buy

The humble hard drive might not be selling as well (opens in new tab) as it used to, but a lot of that is surely due to the ongoing shift towards flash solutions at lower capacities. At higher capacities, the HDD remains king. Western Digital has announced its latest 22TB hard drives, so if you need to store all 58 seasons of General Hospital (no judging!), you’ve got a bigger option.
RETAIL
notebookcheck.net

Vizio M-series Quantum X TVs revealed with 4K display and up to 240 Hz refresh rate

Vizio has unveiled the new M-series Quantum X 4K UHD TVs with a 120 Hz refresh rate, making them suitable for gaming. The device can also support 240 Hz, but only at 1080p. The 50-in M-Series Quantum X won the 2022 CES Innovation award for 240 Hz PC gaming in Full HD. Other gaming-friendly features include ultra-low input lag, AMED FreeSync Premium VRR and three HDMI 2.1 ports.
ELECTRONICS
CNET

Best Camera for Summer Travel

With summer travel heating up (pun intended), it's logical to start thinking about how best to share your adventures with friends and family back home. Whether it's a long road trip, a visit to a National Park or three or even just a weekend getaway upstate, the right camera for the adventure can help you preserve the memories.
ELECTRONICS
TechRadar

Lenovo's new ThinkCentre is an Intel-powered all-in-one SMB beast

Lenovo has unveiled its newest all-in-one PC aimed at helping small to medium businesses grow and prosper. The ThinkCentre neo 50a 24 is continuation of Lenovo’s neo desktop line (opens in new tab), with the addition of innovative assisted features powered by built-in AI. These workstations are powered by...
TECHNOLOGY
CNET

Run Towards the Savings: Garmin's Venu 2 Smartwatch is on Sale Now

Looking to track your workouts more efficiently? Your sleep? Overall health? The Garmin Venu 2 GPS smartwatch can help with that. The Venu is more fitness-focused than your average smartwatch -- so if you're looking for an Apple Watch dupe, you'll be disappointed. That being said, the Venu 2 is an excellent option for those who like to live an active lifestyle and right now you can pick one up for just $270, a discount of $130.
ELECTRONICS
CNET

Chromebooks Have an Expiration Date. Here's How to Check Yours

Chromebooks are great for many things and they're generally less expensive than Windows laptops and Apple MacBooks. But before you pounce on one, there's an important date to check first: a Chromebook's expiration date, aka its Auto Update Expiration date. Because Google can only guarantee ChromeOS and browser feature support...
COMPUTERS
The Associated Press

Rambus Expands Portfolio of DDR5 Memory Interface Chips for Data Centers and PCs

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 18, 2022-- Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ: RMBS ), a premier chip and silicon IP provider making data faster and safer, today announced the expansion of its DDR5 memory interface chip portfolio with the addition of the Rambus SPD (Serial Presence Detect) Hub and Temperature Sensor, complementing the industry-leading Rambus Registering Clock Driver (RCD). DDR5 achieves greater memory bandwidth and capacity by employing a new module architecture with an expanded chipset. The SPD Hub and Temperature Sensors improve DDR5 Dual Inline Memory Module (DIMM) system management and thermal control to deliver higher performance within the desired power envelope for servers, desktops and laptops. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220718005248/en/ Rambus SPD (Serial Presence Detect) Hub and Temperature Sensor (Graphic: Business Wire)
COMPUTERS
CNET

OnePlus 10T Will Be Announced on Aug. 3

OnePlus has a new phone coming, and the company has revealed to CNET that it will be announced at an in-person event on Aug. 3 in New York. Called the OnePlus 10T, the phone will run on Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chipset globally. There is no "Pro"...
CELL PHONES
The Associated Press

Comet Named to CRN® 2022 Emerging Vendors List

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 18, 2022-- Comet, provider of the leading development platform for machine learning (ML) teams from startup to enterprise, today announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Comet to its 2022 Emerging Vendors list in the AI/Machine Learning Tools category. This annual list recognizes the fast-rising technology vendors that have exhibited a commitment to driving positive change and continuous growth in the IT channel by delivering innovative, cutting-edge solutions. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220718005238/en/ CRN has named Comet to its 2022 Emerging Vendors list in the AI/Machine Learning Tools category (Graphic: Business Wire)
BUSINESS
CNET

iOS 16 Hidden Features You Need to Try Right Now on Your iPhone

Apple's public iOS 16 release isn't expected until sometime in the fall, but you can currently explore new features, like unsending text messages and drag-and-drop cropping, thanks to the recent release of iOS 16 beta 1, which you can download and install right now. : Will Your iPhone Run iOS...
CELL PHONES

Comments / 0

Community Policy