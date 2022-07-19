ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Chrissy Teigen Celebrates One Year Sober In Beautiful Vacation Video With John Legend And The Kids: ‘I Feel Really Good’

By Mike Reyes
Cinemablend
Cinemablend
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HBy3E_0gkwEf8000
(Image credit: NBC)

In her personal journey through sobriety, Chrissy Teigen promised not to get too excited until at least five years in. After she quit drinking in 2021, Teigen has been nothing but open about her path away from alcohol, with her half-year mark being the last milestone honored. Now celebrating one full year of sobriety, Teigen definitely appears to be quite excited in a video from her vacation with husband John Legend and their children.

Sharing her good tidings on Instagram, Chrissy Teigen marked her first soberversary with a message saying, among other things, that she felt “really good” about her progress. Along with a short video of her and her family seeing some sights, Teigen reflected on her wishes that her drinking hadn’t resulted in missing out on some experiences she’d like to have remembered.

Take a look at the full message and video from Chrissy Teigen below:

From family beach days to learning how to make a Bloomin’ Onion from an Outback Steakhouse chef in her own home, Teigen noted such experiences that she regrets not remembering due to alcohol consumption. But there was still happiness to enjoy as well. Much like when Teigen discussed her first vacation while sober last summer, it’s the experiences and the memories they entail that are thrilling her the most.

Throughout her time in the public eye, Chrissy Teigen has shut down breastfeeding shamers and internet trolls alike. Candor could be the woman’s middle name, as she’s engaged people on many fronts in the world of social media. So it only seems natural that Chrissy would be so open with her highs and lows, as that’s part of what’s made her someone that people love to catch up with.

That's probably also helped keep Teigen on her path, as she’s holding herself accountable through documenting the journey. Chrissy Teigen’s latest update still has her unsure if she’ll ever drink again. Though she’s had “wine hiccups” in the past, she’s still taking things one day at a time.

Giving the world brief bits of news along the way, seeing the self-improvement that she’s been making is even more inspirational in a chaotic world. That being said, we won’t expect Chrissy Teigen to dive into The Real Housewives franchise any time soon, if only for the sake of her own sanity.

We here at CinemaBlend wish Chrissy Teigen all the best in her sobriety journey. Also, may Outback Steakhouse grant her wish for a do-over on that Bloomin’ Onion home course. If that’s not a potential livestream experience for the ages, I don’t know what is. Bonus points if John Legend starts playing an improv song on the joys of that valued appetizer, if only to make his wife laugh and set off those internet trolls that doubt them.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AHEbm_0gkwEf8000

CinemaBlend's James Bond (expert). Also versed in Large Scale Aggressors, time travel, and Guillermo del Toro. He fights for The User.

Comments / 1

Related
ETOnline.com

How Kim Kardashian Feels About Having More Kids After Pete Davidson Reveals Dream to Be a Dad

Kim Kardashian has her sights on career and not more children. A source tells ET that The Kardashians star is thinking more along the lines of justice than babies. "Kim is getting more and more serious about her career as a lawyer and she's not necessarily thinking about having more kids at the moment,” the source says. “Pete and Kim are still having fun now and not totally at the point of having children together. This is the most fun that Kim is having in any relationship she has ever been in and she feels like she's in the best place of her life. She is really just soaking it up.”
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Guillermo Del Toro
Person
Chrissy Teigen
Person
John Legend
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vacation#Onion#Future Plc#Outback Steakhouse
NME

Ray J defends tattoo he got of sister Brandy, says she was “a little uneasy about it”

Ray J has defended a tattoo he recently got on his leg of his older sister, R&B legend Brandy. The new tattoo was inked on the singer, actor and reality star’s leg earlier this month by tattoo artist Alexey Mashkov, more commonly known as Mashkow. The tattoo is of Brandy’s face, but heavily incorporates Mashkov’s signature style – she has glowing pink eyes, and graffiti-like tattoos that say “Best friends 4 ever” and “From Ray with love”.
CELEBRITIES
HelloBeautiful

Erykah Badu Twerks Her Bountiful Cakes On Stage During Meg Thee Stallion’s Concert

If them girls from Texas know how to do anything at all, it’s shake what their mothers gave them. Just ask Megan Thee Stallion and Erykah Badu. Our favorite Houston Hottie posted a reel to her Instagram that showed Badu hopping on stage during her concert in Switzerland. Dressed comfortable in denim shorts, a white tee shirt, and a pair of sneakers, the eclectic Neo-soul singer blessed the crowd with a lil rump shaking before getting on all fours and twerking her life away to Megan’s song, Kitty Kat.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

How Jon Bon Jovi Feels About His Son Jake Bongiovi, 20, Dating Millie Bobby Brown, 18

Jon Bon Jovi is a super supportive parent when it comes to his son Jake Bongiovi’s relationship with Millie Bobby Brown. A source close to the Bon Jovi frontman revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that Jon and the rest of Jake’s family “all adore” the rising actress, and they’re so happy to see their son, 20, and Millie, 18, doing so well together.“Jake Bongiovi’s famous father Jon is very supportive of his relationship with Millie and so is his mom, Dorothea,” they said.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Lopez Reveals The 2 Special Photos Of Ben Affleck She Has In Her Bathrooom

After two engagements to the love of her life, Jennifer Lopez, 52, is finally married to Ben Affleck, 49! And in a new video posted to Instagram, fans got a sneak peek into Jennifer’s luxe private bathroom, where she got ready for her July 16 Las Vegas wedding. The clip, posted by her hair stylist Chris Appleton, showed a beaming Jennifer twirling in a stunning white maxi dress and looking in the mirror as she prepped for her big ceremony.
LAS VEGAS, NV
HollywoodLife

Rob Kardashian ‘So Proud’ Of Dream After She ‘Impressed’ Everyone On Set Of New Commercial

It runs in the family! Rob Kardashian’s baby girl Dream is apparently a natural when it comes to getting in front of the camera — and her dad couldn’t be more “proud.” The 5-year-old daughter of Rob and Blac Chyna recently shot a commercial with her grandmother Kris Jenner for Amazon Glow, where she “impressed” everyone on set, causing Rob to gush over the ingenue, according to a source who EXCLUSIVELY gave HollywoodLife all the details.
CELEBRITIES
Cinemablend

Cinemablend

Saint Louis, MO
129K+
Followers
35K+
Post
57M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, in-depth reviews and expert opinion on all the latest movies and TV shows, it's a constantly updated hub for fans to explore and discuss the best that cinema and streaming has to offer.

 https://www.cinemablend.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy