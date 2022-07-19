ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leggett, CA

Bell Fire: 90% Containment and Cause Under Investigation

By Matt LaFever
mendofever.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Sunday afternoon, the Bell Springs community east of Leggett was reminded of the ever-present power of wildfire when a fire ignited near the prominent landmark known as Blue Rock and swelled to 43 acres in the afternoon wind and sun. As of this morning’s CALFIRE Incident Update, the Bell Fire...

mendofever.com

Comments / 0

