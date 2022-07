GOOSE CREEK, S.C. 2—Tabatha Hart has returned to AgentOwned Realty’s Goose Creek office at 100 Crowfield Boulevard. A native of South Carolina and the wife of a military veteran, Tabatha has resided in many places throughout the United States, from the East Coast to the West Coast. Her experience meeting people from such a variety of geographic backgrounds has given her insight that she is able to use when working with home buyers and sellers.

