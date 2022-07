New intelligence suggests a large people-smuggling group responsible for around 10 per cent of Channel crossings set up deals with manufacturers to supply them with small boats.During an action day on Tuesday by British and international investigators, 39 people were arrested and more than 50 searches were carried out simultaneously.1,200 lifejackets, close to 150 boats and 50 engines, several thousand euros in cash, firearms and drugs were seized. More than 900 police officers were deployed in the operation.The long-running joint investigation between the UK, France, Germany, Belgium and the Netherlands has been ongoing since November 2021 following the arrests of...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 15 DAYS AGO