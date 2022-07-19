ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anti-Semitism used as factional weapon within Labour, says report

BBC
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleLabour's left and right wings both treated the issue of anti-Semitism as a "factional weapon" when Jeremy Corbyn was leader, a report says. Martin Forde QC's inquiry finds general "toxicity" existed between Mr Corbyn's office and staff at party HQ. And he says the opposing groups used the issue...

www.bbc.com

