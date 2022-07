Two years after Pennsylvania’s logistically rocky, litigious, and misinformation-filled 2020 election, election experts say they’re expecting more of the same in 2022. The Nov. 8 midterms will see the commonwealth vote in hugely contentious elections for governor and U.S. Senate, and a slew of down-ballot races. Turnout will likely be at its highest point since 2020, and with abortion access and Senate control hanging in the balance, national attention — and money — is already flooding into the races.

